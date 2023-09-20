JSE gets to grips with wave of delistings
Exchange to undertake review of listing requirements and cut red tape to lure companies
20 September 2023 - 13:27
The JSE, which has almost halved in size over the past two decades, is looking at rewriting its listing requirements and cut the red tape that has made it unattractive for local and offshore companies.
Africa’s biggest exchange by value said on Tuesday it will embark on a “simplification project” over the next 18 months with the aim of using understandable language in its listing requirements in the hopes attracting more domestic and offshore companies...
