Dutch technology company Philips' logo is seen at company headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands. File photo: EVA PLEVIER/REUTERS
Amsterdam — Philips said on Thursday it has reached a settlement to resolve one category of legal claims against it after a major recall of the Dutch medical equipment maker’s sleep apnoea and respiratory devices.
The company said it has struck a deal to settle US “economic damages” claims. Philips will make an initial payment of $479m to a fund to cover payments claimants covered by the settlement, which will vary depending on the type of device they had.
The company had taken a €575m provision in the first quarter of 2023 against estimated costs for economic claims.
“The final costs may vary based on how many patients participate but at the end of the day we believe the €570m will cover the costs of the final settlement,” spokesperson Steve Klink said.
Philips recalled millions of breathing devices and ventilators used to treat sleep apnoea in 2021 because foam used to dampen noise from the devices can degrade and become toxic, carrying potential cancer risks.
The company still faces other legal actions over the recall, including personal injury claims, as well as an investigation by the US department of justice. It is in talks with the US Food and Drugs Administration over a “consent decree” or settlement.
Philips makes a deal on respirator recall
Dutch medical equipment maker agrees to settle US economic damages claim
Amsterdam — Philips said on Thursday it has reached a settlement to resolve one category of legal claims against it after a major recall of the Dutch medical equipment maker’s sleep apnoea and respiratory devices.
The company said it has struck a deal to settle US “economic damages” claims. Philips will make an initial payment of $479m to a fund to cover payments claimants covered by the settlement, which will vary depending on the type of device they had.
The company had taken a €575m provision in the first quarter of 2023 against estimated costs for economic claims.
“The final costs may vary based on how many patients participate but at the end of the day we believe the €570m will cover the costs of the final settlement,” spokesperson Steve Klink said.
Philips recalled millions of breathing devices and ventilators used to treat sleep apnoea in 2021 because foam used to dampen noise from the devices can degrade and become toxic, carrying potential cancer risks.
The company still faces other legal actions over the recall, including personal injury claims, as well as an investigation by the US department of justice. It is in talks with the US Food and Drugs Administration over a “consent decree” or settlement.
Reuters
SoftBank’s Arm targets valuation of up to $52bn in IPO
Qatar drops $1bn on 1% stake in India’s Reliance Retail
Chip designer Arm’s revenue dips before IPO
China scuttles Intel’s $5.4bn deal to buy Israeli chipmaker
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Cybersecurity firm Darktrace trims outlook despite revenue bump
Spain examines Saudi group’s stake in Telefonica
EU imposes rules on Big Tech ‘gatekeepers’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.