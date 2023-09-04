Bengaluru — Huawei Technologies and China’s top chipmaker SMIC have built an advanced 7-nanometer processor to power its latest smartphone, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.
Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro is powered by a new Kirin 9000s chip that was fabricated in China by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), the report said citing a teardown of the handset that TechInsights conducted for Bloomberg News.
The company started selling its Mate 60 Pro phone last week. The specifications provided advertised its ability to make satellite calls, but offered no information on the power of the chipset inside.
The processor is the first to use SMIC’s most advanced 7nm technology and suggests the Chinese government is making some headway in attempts to build a domestic chip ecosystem, the report said citing the research firm.
Testing by Bloomberg News showed that Mate 60 Pro is capable of cellular speeds on a par with 5G devices such as Apple’s latest iPhones.
TechInsights, Huawei and SMIC did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
From 2019, the US has restricted Huawei’s access to chipmaking tools essential for producing the most advanced handset models, with the company only able to launch limited batches of 5G models using stockpiled chips.
But research firms said in July that they believed Huawei was plotting a return to the 5G smartphone industry by the end of this year, using its own advances in semiconductor design tools along with chipmaking from SMIC.
China’s Huawei and SMIC build advanced chip
Beijing government makes headway in attempt to build a domestic chip ecosystem
Bengaluru — Huawei Technologies and China’s top chipmaker SMIC have built an advanced 7-nanometer processor to power its latest smartphone, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.
Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro is powered by a new Kirin 9000s chip that was fabricated in China by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), the report said citing a teardown of the handset that TechInsights conducted for Bloomberg News.
The company started selling its Mate 60 Pro phone last week. The specifications provided advertised its ability to make satellite calls, but offered no information on the power of the chipset inside.
The processor is the first to use SMIC’s most advanced 7nm technology and suggests the Chinese government is making some headway in attempts to build a domestic chip ecosystem, the report said citing the research firm.
Testing by Bloomberg News showed that Mate 60 Pro is capable of cellular speeds on a par with 5G devices such as Apple’s latest iPhones.
TechInsights, Huawei and SMIC did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
From 2019, the US has restricted Huawei’s access to chipmaking tools essential for producing the most advanced handset models, with the company only able to launch limited batches of 5G models using stockpiled chips.
But research firms said in July that they believed Huawei was plotting a return to the 5G smartphone industry by the end of this year, using its own advances in semiconductor design tools along with chipmaking from SMIC.
Reuters
China donates R167m in equipment to bolster SA’s power supply
Indonesia up against wary buyers as it pushes EV dream at car show
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Honduras rewarded for pledging allegiance to China
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Digital tech is engine of growth, says Ramaphosa
China puts stick in spokes of AI rollout wheel
China and Solomon Islands sign police co-operation deal
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.