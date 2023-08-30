Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
Stadio’s mid-year report boasts strong growth and profitability. During the first semester, student numbers increased 9% with profit jumping more than a fifth.
Business Day TV went into detail about the performance with the group’s CEO, Chris Vorster.
WATCH: Stadio boasts strong growth and profitability
Business Day TV talks to Stadio CEO Chris Vorster
