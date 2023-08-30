Companies

WATCH: Stadio boasts strong growth and profitability

Business Day TV talks to Stadio CEO Chris Vorster

30 August 2023
Picture: 123RF/KEBOX
Stadio’s mid-year report boasts strong growth and profitability. During the first semester, student numbers increased 9% with profit jumping more than a fifth.

Business Day TV went into detail about the performance with the group’s CEO, Chris Vorster.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

