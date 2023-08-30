WATCH: Discussing drivers behind Motus’s annual performance

Motus’s full-year revenue has accelerated 16% due to positive contributions from all the automotive group’s business segments. But the momentum failed to filter down to the bottom line as headline earnings per share (HEPS) grew a tepid 1%.
Business Day TV spoke to the company’s CEO, Osman Arbee, for more detail.
