Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Discussing drivers behind Motus’s annual performance

Business Day TV spoke to Motus CEO Osman Arbee

30 August 2023 - 15:56 Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Osman Arbee. Picture: ROBERT BOTHA
Osman Arbee. Picture: ROBERT BOTHA

Motus’s full-year revenue has accelerated 16% due to positive contributions from all the automotive group’s business segments. But the momentum failed to filter down to the bottom line as headline earnings per share (HEPS) grew a tepid 1%.

Business Day TV spoke to the company’s CEO, Osman Arbee, for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Dipula expects strong retail trading in the ...
Companies / Property
2.
Aspen and Lilly partner to distribute more ...
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Cashbuild’s operating profit tumbles 50% amid ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
David Jones sale boosts Woolworths’ profit
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Harmony Gold ups full-year dividend
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.