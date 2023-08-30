Stadio profits surge with rising student enrolment
Despite economic challenges, demand for higher education in SA remains robust, boosting Stadio’s bottom line
30 August 2023 - 08:00
The interim profit of private higher education group Stadio jumped more than a fifth as student numbers increased and the demand for professional qualifications drove growth.
The company, valued at about R4.6bn on the JSE, reported in its results for the six months to end-June that profit grew 21% year on year to R126.6m and headline earnings per share (HEPS), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, by a similar margin to 13.5c...
