WATCH: Super Group’s diversification strategy pays off

Business Day TV talks to Super Group CEO Peter Mountford

29 August 2023 - 20:19
Super Group’s diversification strategy has given it a boost. The logistics and fleet solutions company reported a 30.6% jump in revenue for the year to end-June, while headline earnings per share came in 23.3% higher. Business Day TV spoke to the company’s CEO, Peter Mountford, about the annual performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

