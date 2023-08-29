3M agrees to pay $6bn in earplug settlement

The 3M logo is seen at its global headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. on March 4, 2020. REUTERS/NICHOLAS PFOSI/FILE PHOTO
Bengaluru — Industrial giant 3M said on Tuesday it has agreed to pay $6bn to settle nearly 260,000 lawsuits accusing it of selling defective combat earplugs that caused hearing loss in hundreds of thousands of current and former US military service members.
“This agreement is not an admission of liability,” 3M said in a statement on Tuesday, adding it is prepared to continue to defend itself in the litigation if certain agreed terms of the agreement are not fulfilled.
The deal comes after a failed attempt by 3M earlier in 2023 to move the lawsuits, which have grown into the largest mass tort litigation in US history, into bankruptcy court in the hope of limiting its liability.
The Combat Arms earplugs were made by Aearo Technologies, a company 3M acquired in 2008. They were used by the US military in training and combat from 2003 to 2015, including in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Aearo filed for bankruptcy in July 2022, with 3M pledging $1bn to fund its liabilities stemming from the earplug lawsuits. However, a US judge dismissed the bankruptcy of 3M’s subsidiary in June, ruling that Aearo as a well-supported subsidiary of 3M enjoys a “greater degree of financial security than warrants bankruptcy protection”.
According to Tuesday’s agreement, 3M will contribute a total amount of $6bn between 2023 and 2029, with $5bn in cash and $1bn in common stock, the company said.
The settlement comes just months after 3M announced a tentative $10.3bn deal with a host of US public water systems to resolve claims of water pollution by perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as “forever chemicals”.
The industrial giant said it will record a pretax charge of about $4.2bn in the third quarter of 2023 related to the settlement.
