Enterprise Rent-A-Car: Revolutionising SA’s car rental landscape

Since its launch in SA earlier this year, Enterprise Rent-A-Car SA has introduced a new era of car rental options for travellers and corporate clients alike. With a strong focus on delivering exceptional service and mobility solutions, Enterprise has enjoyed a surge in demand, making a noticeable impact in the South African car rental market.

Lockdown seems to be a distant memory, with airports bustling and roads busy, especially during holiday and peak business periods — and Enterprise is perfectly positioned to meet the demand. With eight branches across the country already, it’s a global brand that understands the local audience, offering customers a wide range of vehicles and services.

The next frontier

Both international and local travellers have been renting with Enterprise in SA — the former due to familiarity and trust (Enterprise has more than 10,000 branches around the world), and the latter exploring a new alternative.

“One of the reasons we brought Enterprise to SA was to give travellers — especially those from corporates and businesses — the best the world has to offer,” says Essa Ebrahim Suleman, MD of Enterprise Rent-A-Car SA. “This means they can receive world-class service right here in SA, but can also extend that to anywhere in the world that Enterprise has a presence.”

Enterprise, which was established in 1957, operates across more than 90 countries and territories, allowing travellers in SA the potential to book locally and pick up abroad, seamlessly and with ease.

Beyond car rental

“This means that we can serve corporates from right here in SA, whenever and wherever they travel. It’s so much more than just providing car rental — it’s about offering a mobility solution that suits their exact needs,” says Suleman.