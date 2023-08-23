Enterprise Rent-A-Car: Revolutionising SA’s car rental landscape
From local streets to global highways, Enterprise brings seamless car rentals to South Africans’ doorsteps
Since its launch in SA earlier this year, Enterprise Rent-A-Car SA has introduced a new era of car rental options for travellers and corporate clients alike. With a strong focus on delivering exceptional service and mobility solutions, Enterprise has enjoyed a surge in demand, making a noticeable impact in the South African car rental market.
Lockdown seems to be a distant memory, with airports bustling and roads busy, especially during holiday and peak business periods — and Enterprise is perfectly positioned to meet the demand. With eight branches across the country already, it’s a global brand that understands the local audience, offering customers a wide range of vehicles and services.
The next frontier
Both international and local travellers have been renting with Enterprise in SA — the former due to familiarity and trust (Enterprise has more than 10,000 branches around the world), and the latter exploring a new alternative.
“One of the reasons we brought Enterprise to SA was to give travellers — especially those from corporates and businesses — the best the world has to offer,” says Essa Ebrahim Suleman, MD of Enterprise Rent-A-Car SA. “This means they can receive world-class service right here in SA, but can also extend that to anywhere in the world that Enterprise has a presence.”
Enterprise, which was established in 1957, operates across more than 90 countries and territories, allowing travellers in SA the potential to book locally and pick up abroad, seamlessly and with ease.
Beyond car rental
“This means that we can serve corporates from right here in SA, whenever and wherever they travel. It’s so much more than just providing car rental — it’s about offering a mobility solution that suits their exact needs,” says Suleman.
Beyond the brand’s range and exceptional service, customers are finding that Enterprise Rent-A-Car presents a truly global offering when it comes to mobility
Mobility means that Enterprise goes far beyond just car rental. The company provides a comprehensive suite of solutions that ensures its customers have the best possible options to keep them moving, thriving and growing in their business.
All about the customer
The convenience associated with having a local car rental provider that can offer international car rental services when customers are travelling abroad simply cannot be overstated. Dealing with a single, trusted rental provider simplifies the booking process and eliminates the uncertainty that comes with dealing with a new or unknown rental agency in a foreign country.
In addition, a seamless transition from local to international car rental ensures that customers can focus on their travel plans without worrying about sudden changes in service quality or dealing with unfamiliar rental policies.
Opting for a global car rental partner also offers potential cost savings. Enterprise Rent-A-Car SA will soon be launching Enterprise Plus, a loyalty programme that includes discounts and benefits that apply across the world. Overall, negotiating comprehensive agreements with a single, local provider can streamline expenses and enhance travel management efficiency.
The biggest drawcard is perhaps the one closest to Enterprise’s approach and objective as a car rental provider: customer satisfaction. Having a global car rental partner with established international standards gives Enterprise’s customers peace of mind, knowing that both the vehicles and the service received meet and exceed expectations.
A vision for the future: more than a new player
Enterprise Rent-A-Car SA’s entry into the market marks the beginning of a transformative journey. With its corporate values and local insights, Enterprise is positioned to become a true global partner for South Africans, particularly for corporate clients.
The shift in thinking makes Enterprise more than just a new player, but a mobility partner that brings the world to South Africans. Book with Enterprise Rent-A-Car SA at www.enterprise.co.za
This article was sponsored by Enterprise Rent-A-Car.