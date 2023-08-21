Curro profit grows as enrolments rise
The private schooling group benefits from poor public education
21 August 2023 - 08:04
Private schooling group Curro reported a growth in the number of learners enrolled at its schools, which helped to boost its interim profit.
The company, valued at about R5.4bn on the JSE, said on Monday in its results for the six months to end-June the weighted average number of learners rose 3% over the past six months to 72,385...
