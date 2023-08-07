Employees bag a 10% stake in PPC
An estimated 1,500 of the cement-making group’s 1,800 workers qualify for the incentive payout
07 August 2023 - 19:37
The PPC board has approved a R380m loan for the group’s newly formed employee share ownership trust to buy up a 10% stake in the company, signalling a return of dividend payouts from the construction materials group.
The 10% share capital is set to be linked to the performance of the company’s operations rather than that of the share price, the company said, with 1,500 of the group’s 1,800 workers qualifying for the incentive, when dividends are finally declared...
