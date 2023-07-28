Shell helps former employee establish distribution business
Alkebulan Logistics has achieved an average turnover of R2m in just two months of operation
Shell SA, through its supplier development programme, supported a former employee, Morgan Naidoo, establish a lubricants distribution warehouse — Alkebulan Logistics. Through this project, he has been able to shorten the distribution lead time for customers in the Western Cape.
The warehouse has resulted in nine formal jobs being created, with future opportunities for additional staff on the horizon. The business had an average turnover of R2m in the first two months of operation.
Shell SA is a firm believer in empowering communities in which it operates. The creation of the warehouse is both a response to the country's staggeringly high unemployment rate as well as the , delivery on the company's purpose of providing more and cleaner energy solutions.
I’m excited to have been selected to start and run this distribution warehouseMorgan Naidoo, Alkebulan Logistics owner
Through Shell’s development programme and nation-building focus, Alkebulan Logistics was given access to R3m finance, 12 months of business support which includes mentorship and coaching, and access to markets in the Western Cape.
“ Shell SA strives to achieve transformation in a sustainable way by enhancing access to energy and reducing unemployment and inequality. This initiative is further testament to our commitment to driving SMMEs,” says Hloniphizwe Mtolo, country chair, Shell SA.
“I’m excited to have been selected to start and run this distribution warehouse. Entrepreneurship is something I’m passionate about and I have always wanted to start my own business. I’m grateful to Shell for helping make this dream a reality,” says Naidoo.
Alkebulan Logistics started operating on November 1 2022 and supplies the Western Cape with lubricants — including a marine product range and oil products for Volvo and BMW.
This article was sponsored by Shell.