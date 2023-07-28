Shell helps former employee establish distribution business

Shell SA, through its supplier development programme, supported a former employee, Morgan Naidoo, establish a lubricants distribution warehouse — Alkebulan Logistics. Through this project, he has been able to shorten the distribution lead time for customers in the Western Cape.

The warehouse has resulted in nine formal jobs being created, with future opportunities for additional staff on the horizon. The business had an average turnover of R2m in the first two months of operation.

Shell SA is a firm believer in empowering communities in which it operates. The creation of the warehouse is both a response to the country's staggeringly high unemployment rate as well as the , delivery on the company's purpose of providing more and cleaner energy solutions.