A logo is seen at the ArcelorMittal metals plant in Dunkirk as part of a media tour dedicated to the reduction of carbon intensity of the industry in France. Pictures: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/
ArcelorMittal SA is awash in red ink after posting a R359m loss in the six months to end-June. The steelmaker was beset by a combination of headwinds, including weaker demand, higher input costs, lower international prices and logistics issues related to Transnet and load-shedding. Business Day TV discusses the company’s performance in greater detail with CEO Kobus Verster.
WATCH: ArcelorMittal SA plunges into the red
Business Day TV speaks to CEO Kobus Verster about the steelmaker’s dismal performance
