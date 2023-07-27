Companies

WATCH: ArcelorMittal SA plunges into the red

Business Day TV speaks to CEO Kobus Verster about the steelmaker’s dismal performance

27 July 2023 - 17:54
A logo is seen at the ArcelorMittal metals plant in Dunkirk as part of a media tour dedicated to the reduction of carbon intensity of the industry in France. Pictures: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/
ArcelorMittal SA is awash in red ink after posting a R359m loss in the six months to end-June. The steelmaker was beset by a combination of headwinds, including weaker demand, higher input costs, lower international prices and logistics issues related to Transnet and load-shedding. Business Day TV discusses the company’s performance in greater detail with CEO Kobus Verster.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

ArcelorMittal SA’s profits disappear as it reports interim loss

The local steel producer did not catch the tailwinds of international destocking
10 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Amsa’s brewing meltdown reflects weakness in broader economy

Poor rail logistics and unreliable power supply amid a high inflationary environment make it tough for the steelmaker to get its rhythm right
2 days ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Choose your JSE delicacies carefully

Some of the shares that seem so tempting now may leave a bitter taste in the mouth
11 hours ago
