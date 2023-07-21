Mr Price expects little like-for-like sales growth in its new year
The total units sold by the fashion retailer contracted on a like-for-like basis in the first 13 weeks of its 2024 financial year
21 July 2023 - 09:03
Fashion retailer Mr Price’s new financial year was off to a slow start as it reported meagre like-for-like sales growth and warned it will remain muted for the rest of its 2024 year.
This follows, in part, as high inflation and several interest rate hikes squeezed the disposable income of consumers, leaving less money available for discretionary spending...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now