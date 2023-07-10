China’s Sinomine completes $300m Zimbabwe lithium projects

Sinomine becomes the third Chinese battery metals producer to start production at recently acquired Zimbabwean lithium projects
10 July 2023 - 12:32 Nelson Banya
Lithium ore fall onto a stockpile. Picture: CARLA GOTTGENS/BLOOMBERG
Harare — China’s Sinomine Resource Group on Monday said it has completed the construction of a spodumene concentrate plant at its Zimbabwe lithium mine, as Chinese battery minerals producers ramp up output.
Sinomine bought Bikita Minerals, one of Africa’s oldest lithium mines, for $180m (R3.4bn) in January 2022 and began building a spodumene concentrate plant while expanding the existing petalite plant.
Bikita will produce 300,000 metric tons of spodumene concentrate, which is further processed abroad to produce lithium minerals used in the manufacture of batteries.
The mine will also see its annual petalite output rise to 480,000 metric tons from about 50,000 metric tons previously. Petalite is used in the ceramics and glass industries.
The southern African country hopes its large deposits of lithium will help position itself for an economic boost from the global drive towards battery-powered energy.
Sinomine becomes the third Chinese battery metals producer to start production at recently acquired Zimbabwean lithium projects.
On July 5, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt commissioned its lithium concentrator, which has an annual capacity of 450,000 metric tons, at the Arcadia mine acquired for $422m last year.
In May, Chengxin Lithium Group commissioned a 300,000 metric ton per year lithium concentrator at Sabi Star mine in eastern Zimbabwe.
Chinese firms have spent more than $1bn over the past two years to acquire and develop lithium projects in Zimbabwe, which holds some of the world’s largest hard rock lithium reserves.
London-listed Premier African Minerals has said it will start producing lithium concentrates from its Zulu mine in southern Zimbabwe this year despite a delay caused by a plant defect. The plant has capacity to produce 50,000 metric tons of spodumene concentrate.
China’s Sinomine completes $300m Zimbabwe lithium projects
Sinomine becomes the third Chinese battery metals producer to start production at recently acquired Zimbabwean lithium projects
Harare — China’s Sinomine Resource Group on Monday said it has completed the construction of a spodumene concentrate plant at its Zimbabwe lithium mine, as Chinese battery minerals producers ramp up output.
Sinomine bought Bikita Minerals, one of Africa’s oldest lithium mines, for $180m (R3.4bn) in January 2022 and began building a spodumene concentrate plant while expanding the existing petalite plant.
Bikita will produce 300,000 metric tons of spodumene concentrate, which is further processed abroad to produce lithium minerals used in the manufacture of batteries.
The mine will also see its annual petalite output rise to 480,000 metric tons from about 50,000 metric tons previously. Petalite is used in the ceramics and glass industries.
The southern African country hopes its large deposits of lithium will help position itself for an economic boost from the global drive towards battery-powered energy.
Sinomine becomes the third Chinese battery metals producer to start production at recently acquired Zimbabwean lithium projects.
On July 5, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt commissioned its lithium concentrator, which has an annual capacity of 450,000 metric tons, at the Arcadia mine acquired for $422m last year.
In May, Chengxin Lithium Group commissioned a 300,000 metric ton per year lithium concentrator at Sabi Star mine in eastern Zimbabwe.
Chinese firms have spent more than $1bn over the past two years to acquire and develop lithium projects in Zimbabwe, which holds some of the world’s largest hard rock lithium reserves.
London-listed Premier African Minerals has said it will start producing lithium concentrates from its Zulu mine in southern Zimbabwe this year despite a delay caused by a plant defect. The plant has capacity to produce 50,000 metric tons of spodumene concentrate.
Reuters
Shares fall as Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit lithium mining
Miners seek right to prospect unspoilt strip of Cape west coast
M&R bid to regain control of Australian mining unit fizzles
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Yellen says China talks will help put relations on ‘surer footing’
Yellen meets her goal of starting talks on China trip
IAEA chief says none of Fukushima report experts raised issues with him directly
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.