PwC Australia urged to identify tax leak companies
Google said to be among 14 firms that received confidential information about proposed tax avoidance law
06 July 2023 - 13:36 Lewis Jackson
Signage at the lobby of PwC Australia’s office in Sydney, Australia. Picture: BRENT LEWIN/BLOOMBERG.
Two lawmakers on Thursday called on PwC Australia to identify all the companies it sought to advise on the basis of leaked government tax plans, after a report linked Google to the national scandal first exposed in January.
On Wednesday, two sources said Google had received confidential information from a former PwC employee confirming the likely 2016 start date of a law targeting multinational tax avoidance after there had been calls from a number of organisations to delay the legislation.
A cache of PwC emails dating from 2014 to 2017 publicly released by the Tax Practioners Board in May detail how a former tax partner shared confidential government tax plans with colleagues, which they then used to drum up work with companies overseas.
One of the released emails, dated January 6, 2016 mentioned a “North American project” that had 14 unidentified companies as clients.
“PwC must name the names, let the reality of who they approached and engaged in business with be revealed,” said Deborah O’Neill, a senator with the ruling Labor party, who sits on the government committee investigating the matter.
PwC Australia didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The committee will hold two days of public hearings on July 17 and 18. The attendance list has not been published, but O’Neill said it would be a “natural step” for Google to appear before the committee at some point.
Fellow committee member and Greens senator Barbara Pocock said the committee had already sent PwC a set of questions, including requests to name all 14 companies referenced in the email cache and detail their interactions with the firm.
“I and the Senate have sought a full account of all the uses of confidential information and the names of the staff within PwC who made use of that information and the companies that were assisted,” Pocock said.
First revealed by tax authorities in January, the scandal has forced out PwC Australia’s CEO Tom Seymour, cost it at least six high-profile clients and triggered the sale of its lucrative government consulting wing for A$1 ($0.66).
