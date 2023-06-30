Companies

Tough decisions ahead for Nampak after shareholders approve lifeline rights offer

Cash-raising exercise will enable further reduction of debt and recapitalise packager’s balance sheet

BL Premium
30 June 2023 - 13:05 Michelle Gumede
UPDATED 02 July 2023 - 19:40

The leadership of Nampak has been given a fighting chance to save the 55-year-old packaging group after shareholders approved an equity fundraising plan of up to R1bn, but much work and tough decisions lie ahead.

At a shareholder meeting on Friday, investors overwhelmingly —  more than 98% — voted in favour of the proposed rights issue meant to fix the company’s lopsided capital structure. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.