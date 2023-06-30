Markets are betting on a peaceful resolution to US-SA tensions over Ukraine
The leadership of Nampak has been given a fighting chance to save the 55-year-old packaging group after shareholders approved an equity fundraising plan of up to R1bn, but much work and tough decisions lie ahead.
At a shareholder meeting on Friday, investors overwhelmingly — more than 98% — voted in favour of the proposed rights issue meant to fix the company’s lopsided capital structure. ..
Tough decisions ahead for Nampak after shareholders approve lifeline rights offer
Cash-raising exercise will enable further reduction of debt and recapitalise packager’s balance sheet
