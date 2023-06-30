Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
The staged ‘mutiny’ is a way for the two blood-thirsty bandits to get an offramp in a war they are losing - and blame others
The firmer rand against the dollar accounts for most of the expected decline in petrol prices
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
The cash-raising exercise will enable a further reduction of debt and recapitalise the packager’s balance sheet
The slowdown in credit demand is mainly driven by an easing in both household and corporate lending growth
Jan Nelson has simple advice for investors seeking exposure to the JSE’s only pure copper play: if youre looking for significant short-term gains you’re in the wrong space
Zac Goldsmith says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ‘uninterested’ in environmental issues
The former batsman was considerably less grumpy before the start of the second day of the second Ashes Test
The Quartermaster is a workhorse variant of the adventure SUV that's also sold here in SA
The shareholders of debt-laden Nampak have voted in favour of management going ahead with the proposed rights offer of up to R1bn, backing the group’s restructuring plan aimed at slashing its astounding debt pile.
If successful and fully subscribed, the capital raise will enable management to further reduce the company’s debt, resulting in a more appropriate capital structure...
Nampak gets lifeline as shareholders approve rights offer
The cash-raising exercise will enable a further reduction of debt and recapitalise the packager's balance sheet
The shareholders of debt-laden Nampak have voted in favour of management going ahead with the proposed rights offer of up to R1bn, backing the group's restructuring plan aimed at slashing its astounding debt pile.
If successful and fully subscribed, the capital raise will enable management to further reduce the company's debt, resulting in a more appropriate capital structure...
