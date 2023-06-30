Companies

Nampak gets lifeline as shareholders approve rights offer

The cash-raising exercise will enable a further reduction of debt and recapitalise the packager’s balance sheet

30 June 2023 - 13:05

The shareholders of debt-laden Nampak have voted in favour of management going ahead with the proposed rights offer of up to R1bn, backing the group’s restructuring plan aimed at slashing its astounding debt pile.

If successful and fully subscribed, the capital raise will enable management to further reduce the company’s debt, resulting in a more appropriate capital structure...

