Reckitt to sell air sanitiser to combat flu and Covid

Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
Whether capital was amortised over the plant’s full 50-year life cycle makes a big difference
‘John Steenhuisen, his dream of being a president will never happen,’ the ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary says
Executives tell MPs that retail margins remain tight and there is no ‘greedflation’
Stats SA data shows there was a decrease across various sectors, though there were job gains in some sectors
Constitutional Court rules parliament did not comply with constitutional obligation to consult public and affected stakeholders
Distant relative of modern dish lacks classic ingredients such as tomato and mozzarella
The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket found the boards failed to prevent racism, sexism and class-based prejudice
This July, Natural Selection, the conservation-focused safari operator welcomes another new escape, in the shape of North Island Okavango
London — Reckitt’s Lysol disinfectant brand said on Tuesday that it would start selling in the US an “air sanitising spray” that kills 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria.
The spray, which Reckitt said helps reduce the spread of airborne pathogens that cause colds, influenza and Covid, has been approved by the US Environmental Protection Agency.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, Reckitt, Clorox and other disinfectant makers benefited from a boom in sales of surface cleaners and wipes. At the time, there were no products suited to sanitising air, though some anxious consumers took to spraying surface cleaners into their surroundings.
“We’d actually been investigating previously around air transmission, but I would say that the inflection point was really born out of Covid,” said Chris Jones, Reckitt's category group director for research & development for Lysol and Harpic.
“We have spoken to other regulators, but I'd say at the moment that the prime focus is really making the US a success and [learning] from the US and then how we can take that elsewhere.”
The formula contains active molecules that are hygroscopic in nature, which allows the molecules to attach to micro-organisms suspended in the air. Once attached, the molecules break down the structural membrane of the micro-organism, leading to its destruction, Reckitt said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Reckitt to sell air sanitiser to combat flu and Covid
The Lysol disinfectant spray works by attaching to airborne micro-organisms and destroying them
London — Reckitt’s Lysol disinfectant brand said on Tuesday that it would start selling in the US an “air sanitising spray” that kills 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria.
The spray, which Reckitt said helps reduce the spread of airborne pathogens that cause colds, influenza and Covid, has been approved by the US Environmental Protection Agency.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, Reckitt, Clorox and other disinfectant makers benefited from a boom in sales of surface cleaners and wipes. At the time, there were no products suited to sanitising air, though some anxious consumers took to spraying surface cleaners into their surroundings.
“We’d actually been investigating previously around air transmission, but I would say that the inflection point was really born out of Covid,” said Chris Jones, Reckitt's category group director for research & development for Lysol and Harpic.
“We have spoken to other regulators, but I'd say at the moment that the prime focus is really making the US a success and [learning] from the US and then how we can take that elsewhere.”
The formula contains active molecules that are hygroscopic in nature, which allows the molecules to attach to micro-organisms suspended in the air. Once attached, the molecules break down the structural membrane of the micro-organism, leading to its destruction, Reckitt said.
Reuters
WATCH: Netcare reports a healthy set of interim results
Netcare warns nursing shortage a threat to everyone’s healthcare
Life Healthcare to acquire 51 dialysis clinics
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gambia strengthens controls on medicines from India
BioNTech faces hundreds of German lawsuits over Covid jabs
EU to buy fewer Covid vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.