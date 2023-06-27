Companies

Reckitt to sell air sanitiser to combat flu and Covid

The Lysol disinfectant spray works by attaching to airborne micro-organisms and destroying them

27 June 2023 - 16:31 Richa Naidu
Picture: 123RF/DOLGACHOV
Picture: 123RF/DOLGACHOV

London — Reckitt’s Lysol disinfectant brand said on Tuesday that it would start selling in the US an “air sanitising spray” that kills 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria.

The spray, which Reckitt said helps reduce the spread of airborne pathogens that cause colds, influenza and Covid, has been approved by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Reckitt, Clorox and other disinfectant makers benefited from a boom in sales of surface cleaners and wipes. At the time, there were no products suited to sanitising air, though some anxious consumers took to spraying surface cleaners into their surroundings.

“We’d actually been investigating previously around air transmission, but I would say that the inflection point was really born out of Covid,” said Chris Jones, Reckitt's category group director for research & development for Lysol and Harpic.

“We have spoken to other regulators, but I'd say at the moment that the prime focus is really making the US a success and [learning] from the US and then how we can take that elsewhere.”

The formula contains active molecules that are hygroscopic in nature, which allows the molecules to attach to micro-organisms suspended in the air. Once attached, the molecules break down the structural membrane of the micro-organism, leading to its destruction, Reckitt said.

Reuters

WATCH: Netcare reports a healthy set of interim results

Business Day TV speaks to Netcare CEO Richard Friedland
Companies
1 month ago

Netcare warns nursing shortage a threat to everyone’s healthcare

The government has been informed well in advance, but chooses to ignore the crisis, says CEO
Companies
1 month ago

Life Healthcare to acquire 51 dialysis clinics

Private hospital operator aims to complement its acute and chronic services
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Record number of SA fund managers say bonds are ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Motus CEO Osman Arbee warns against SA’s ‘bad ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Glencore fends off restraint of trade challenge
Companies / Mining
4.
Invicta aims to grow abroad as SA market weakens
Companies / Industrials
5.
Crookes Brothers to report a loss as ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Related Articles

Gambia strengthens controls on medicines from India

Companies / Healthcare

BioNTech faces hundreds of German lawsuits over Covid jabs

Companies / Healthcare

EU to buy fewer Covid vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech

Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.