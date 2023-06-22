Companies

US energy department to invest in battery plants

It intends to pump $9.2bn into Ford-SK On joint venture

22 June 2023 - 15:38 David Shepardson
Lithium-ion electric vehicle batteries stacked on shelves. Picture: JAPAN 4R ENERGY
Washington — The US energy department said on Thursday it intends to lend up to $9.2bn to a joint venture of Ford Motor and South Korean battery maker SK On to help finance construction of three new battery manufacturing plants in Tennessee and Kentucky.

The conditional commitment for the low-cost government loan for the Blue Oval SK joint venture comes from the government’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing loan programme. SK On is a unit of South Korea's SK Innovation. The joint venture is building three battery manufacturing facilities in Kentucky and Tennessee capable of collectively producing more than 120 gigawatt hours annually, the department said.

It said the plants will displace more than 455-million gallons of petrol a year for the lifetime of the vehicles powered by these batteries. The project is expected to create a total of about 5,000 construction jobs in Tennessee and Kentucky, and 7,500 operations jobs once the plants are producing batteries.

In 2023, the department awarded a joint venture of General Motors and LG Energy Solution $2.5bn to help finance construction of new lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facilities. The loan to Ultium Cells is for facilities in Ohio, Tennessee, and Michigan.

