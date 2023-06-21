Companies

Motus does a balancing act with growth strategies

21 June 2023 - 18:39 Michelle Gumede

Automotive group Motus Holdings is sharpening its focus on increasing contributions from international operations and its aftermarket parts business in a bid to reduce reliance on new vehicle sales as interest rates bite and the cost of owning a vehicle has surged by 48% since 2019.

The jump in prices has resulted in the buying-down trend, where consumers have been changing to less premium vehicle models, maintaining its momentum...

