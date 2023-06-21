Federal Reserve chair says more rates hikes are likely after hitting the pause button earlier this month
In business there is a clear understanding driving deals, but perverse incentives sustain wars
SCA dismisses EFF application for leave to appeal interdict against Julius Malema and supporters from inciting people to invade private property
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
Steinhoff’s restructuring process known as the WHOA allows it to avoid being forced into bankruptcy at the end of June
Business Day TV speaks to Koketso Mano, senior economist at FNB
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Dov Slowatek, CEO and founder of SavvySaver
Eleventh package of sanctions punishes firms accuses of circumvention
He is one of 16 South Africans entered to play the $2m BMW International Open
The Hilux and Ranger rival will make its global premiere next month
Automotive group Motus Holdings is sharpening its focus on increasing contributions from international operations and its aftermarket parts business in a bid to reduce reliance on new vehicle sales as interest rates bite and the cost of owning a vehicle has surged by 48% since 2019.
The jump in prices has resulted in the buying-down trend, where consumers have been changing to less premium vehicle models, maintaining its momentum...
Motus does a balancing act with growth strategies
