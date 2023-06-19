Companies

Novus suffers loss as high input costs hit print business

Higher paper prices and an energy supply crunch drive up print and packaging group’s cost base

19 June 2023 - 20:19 Andries Mahlangu

Print and packaging group Novus suffered a loss in the year to end-March as higher input costs eroded margins in the core print business, dwarfing the relatively good performance in the packaging unit.

Higher paper prices and an energy supply crunch inflated its cost base, coming at a time when demand for physical newspapers and magazines is in a structural decline as customers pivot to paperless alternatives...

