Norway proposes gender quota

Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
SA’s government is under severe pressure from Washington
Elphas Ndhlovu will have to face accusations that he worked with law firm to defraud department
President to host a joint working visit by prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark
Regulatory body was once limited to impose a fine of R200,000 per misconduct charge, but auditors and audit firms can now be fined millions of rand
The aim of the fund is to find new ways to deal with challenges ‘where solutions do not yet exist’
Proposed changes to the Water Act will make water licences conditional on farmers having a black shareholding of 25%-75%
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg confirms leaders will not invite Ukraine to join the military alliance at a summit in Vilnius next month
Tunisian coach seems unlikely to be heading to Naturena
You can have a seven-seat SUV, hot hatch, bakkie and more for about R500,000
Oslo — Large and midsize private companies in Norway must have boards comprising at least 40% women, according to a bill announced by Norway’s government on Monday, in a further push to break the glass ceiling stopping women reaching top positions.
The Nordic country was the first in the world to introduce a 40% gender quota on the boards of listed companies in 2005, launching an international push to force companies to have more women on boards.
In December, Norway’s government proposed an extension of its quota law to apply to large private companies. It said on Monday the proposal would also affect midsize private firms with a minimum of 30 employees and yearly revenues above 50-million kroner crowns ($4.7m) when fully implemented in 2028.
“We are the first country in the world to do this,” industry minister Jan Christian Vestre told reporters.
Vestre said that while the push is based on the government’s ambitions to create a fair policy on equality the primary driver was economical.
“It is about, first and foremost, creating more value, innovation, creativity and using all the resources in our society,” said Vestre.
The percentage of women on boards in private Norwegian firms is 20%, the government said, up from 15% two decades ago.
“This, we believe, is going too slowly and I am impatient,” Vestre said. The government’s latest proposal has the backing of main Norwegian employer lobby NHO and main trade union confederation LO, he said.
Norway has a minority government. It is likely the bill will pass with the support of a left-wing party in parliament, the Socialist Left, which backs the government.
The bill, to be presented in the autumn, affects about 20,000 companies.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Norway proposes gender quota
Company boards must have at least 40% women directors
Oslo — Large and midsize private companies in Norway must have boards comprising at least 40% women, according to a bill announced by Norway’s government on Monday, in a further push to break the glass ceiling stopping women reaching top positions.
The Nordic country was the first in the world to introduce a 40% gender quota on the boards of listed companies in 2005, launching an international push to force companies to have more women on boards.
In December, Norway’s government proposed an extension of its quota law to apply to large private companies. It said on Monday the proposal would also affect midsize private firms with a minimum of 30 employees and yearly revenues above 50-million kroner crowns ($4.7m) when fully implemented in 2028.
“We are the first country in the world to do this,” industry minister Jan Christian Vestre told reporters.
Vestre said that while the push is based on the government’s ambitions to create a fair policy on equality the primary driver was economical.
“It is about, first and foremost, creating more value, innovation, creativity and using all the resources in our society,” said Vestre.
The percentage of women on boards in private Norwegian firms is 20%, the government said, up from 15% two decades ago.
“This, we believe, is going too slowly and I am impatient,” Vestre said. The government’s latest proposal has the backing of main Norwegian employer lobby NHO and main trade union confederation LO, he said.
Norway has a minority government. It is likely the bill will pass with the support of a left-wing party in parliament, the Socialist Left, which backs the government.
The bill, to be presented in the autumn, affects about 20,000 companies.
Reuters
BioNTech faces hundreds of German lawsuits over Covid jabs
Illumina CEO DeSouza resigns after battle with Carl Icahn
Deutsche Bank struggles with gender diversity as female leaders depart
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Why soda ash producer scrapped its London IPO
Nasdaq snaps up Adenza from Thoma Bravo for $10.5bn
UBS concludes Credit Suisse takeover
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.