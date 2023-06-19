Companies

Norway proposes gender quota

Company boards must have at least 40% women directors

19 June 2023 - 16:00 Agency Staff
Oslo — Large and midsize private companies in Norway must have boards comprising at least 40% women, according to a bill announced by Norway’s government  on Monday, in a further push to break the glass ceiling stopping women reaching top positions.

The Nordic country was the first in the world to introduce a 40% gender quota on the boards of listed companies in 2005, launching an international push to force companies to have more women on boards.

In December, Norway’s government proposed an extension of its quota law to apply to large private companies. It said on Monday the proposal would also affect midsize private firms with a minimum of 30 employees and yearly revenues above 50-million kroner crowns ($4.7m) when fully implemented in 2028.

“We are the first country in the world to do this,” industry minister Jan Christian Vestre told reporters.

Vestre said that while the push is based on the government’s ambitions to create a fair policy on equality the primary driver was economical.

“It is about, first and foremost, creating more value, innovation, creativity and using all the resources in our society,” said Vestre.

The percentage of women on boards in private Norwegian firms is 20%, the government said, up from 15% two decades ago.

“This, we believe, is going too slowly and I am impatient,” Vestre said. The government’s latest proposal has the backing of main Norwegian employer lobby NHO and main trade union confederation LO, he said.

Norway has a minority government. It is likely the bill will pass with the support of a left-wing party in parliament, the Socialist Left, which backs the government.

The bill, to be presented in the autumn, affects about 20,000 companies.

