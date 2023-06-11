Illumina CEO DeSouza resigns after battle with Carl Icahn

Data on Thursday showed initial US jobless claims reached their highest level since October 2021, indicating a potentially softening labour market
Bengaluru/New York — Illumina CEO Francis DeSouza stepped down on Sunday, the gene-sequencing machine maker said in a statement, ending a battle with activist investor Carl Icahn in which the company’s chair left earlier this year.
Illumina said it named senior vice-president and general counsel Charles Dadswell as interim CEO. DeSouza will stay on in an advisory capacity until July 31, it said.
Icahn had sought to remove DeSouza as an integral part of his push to force the company to unravel its $7.1bn acquisition of cancer diagnostic test-maker Grail. US and European antitrust regulators have ordered the company to unwind the deal but Illumina has gone to court in both regions to fight the move.
The proxy battle began in March and ended with a May vote in which Icahn won enough shareholder support to oust board chair John Thompson and install his nominee, Andrew Teno. Icahn has said he wants former Illumina CEO Jay Flatley to return.
DeSouza in a letter to employees on LinkedIn said: “My belief in the potential of Grail’s potentially life-saving technology and the benefits of merging it with Illumina remains unshakeable.”
DeSouza’s departure was not a foregone conclusion. He had secured more than twice the number of shareholder votes than his challenger received in the proxy vote, which could have given him enough legitimacy to hang on.
Vicki Hollub, for instance, remains Occidental Petroleum’s CEO after the company cut a deal with Icahn over board seats in 2020 and after Icahn cashed out two years later.
Still, there is a history of CEOs leaving. Unilever CEO Alan Jope announced plans to leave three months after hedge fund Trian Fund Management’s Nelson Peltz joined the consumer giant’s board in 2022.
Illumina earlier this month filed an appeal against an order from the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that demanded it divest Grail on competition concerns.
Illumina CEO DeSouza resigns after battle with Carl Icahn
Icahn has said he wants former Illumina CEO Jay Flatley to return
Dropping like flies: SA's great C-suite exodus
