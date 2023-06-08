Companies

Telegraph owners unveil bid to keep control of newspapers

08 June 2023 - 17:54 Agency Staff
A copy of The Daily Telegraph newspaper and a The Spectator magazine arranged on a newsstand in a shop in London, UK, Picture: HOLLIE ADAMS/BLOOMBERG
A copy of The Daily Telegraph newspaper and a The Spectator magazine arranged on a newsstand in a shop in London, UK, Picture: HOLLIE ADAMS/BLOOMBERG

The owners of Telegraph group of newspapers have tabled a proposal to restructure its debt to Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group in an attempt to regain control of the newspaper, Sky News reported on Thursday.

The Barclay family submitted an offer to Lloyds on Wednesday that would have entailed the bank writing off a portion of the roughly £1bn it is owed, the report added.

The Barclay family owns shares of B.UK Ltd, a holding company within the Penultimate Investment Holdings Ltd (PIHL) Group that indirectly owns Telegraph Media Group Ltd (TMG) and The Spectator magazine.

Lloyds didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, while the Barclay family weren’t immediately available for comment.

The news on the offer comes after restructuring group AlixPartners said on Wednesday that the newspaper could be sold after the Bank of Scotland appointed receivers for shares of the publisher’s owners.

Sky News said the proposal had been rejected by Bank of Scotland, the Lloyds subsidiary that is owed the money.

Reuters

