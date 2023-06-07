Shell ordered to change some renewable energy ads

Turkey’s lira weakens to record low as attention turns to next week’s US inflation report and Fed meeting
Britain’s advertising regulator on Wednesday banned some advertising by Shell on posters, television and on YouTube, saying it gave a misleading impression of the size of the energy giant’s lower-carbon business.
ASA on Wednesday also ruled against advertisements by Spanish energy firm Repsol about its renewable fuels and Malaysian firm Petronas’s net zero plans.
The rulings add pressure on energy companies with substantial fossil fuel businesses that also want to advertise their renewable power and lower-carbon products.
The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said on its website it scrutinised advertisements that featured details of Shell’s renewable power business, electric vehicle charging and the slogan: “The UK is READY for cleaner energy”, followed by the Shell logo.
About two-thirds of Shell’s global $25bn budget last year went towards oil and gas, while the company invested $4.3bn in renewables, biofuels, hydrogen and electric vehicle charging.
Shell UK has said it aimed to invest up to £25bn in the British energy system over the next decade, of which more than 75% is intended for low- and zero-carbon technology.
"(The) adverts ... must not appear again in the form complained of,” ASA said, referring to a challenge by the campaign group Adfree Cities.
“We told Shell UK to ensure that their future ads featuring environmental claims did not mislead by exaggerating, or omitting material information about, the proportion of their business activities that were comprised of lower-carbon activities.”
A Shell spokesperson said: “We strongly disagree with the ASA’s decision, which could slow the UK’s drive towards renewable energy. People are already well aware that Shell produces the oil and gas they depend on today.”
The spokesperson added that the transition away from fossil fuels needed people to be aware of “the alternatives available to them”.
Shell’s goal is to be a net zero-carbon company by 2050.
Reuters
