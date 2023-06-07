Companies

Shell ordered to change some renewable energy ads

UK regulator rules the adverts gave a misleading impression about the size the company’s lower-carbon business

07 June 2023 - 12:24 Shadia Nasralla
Picture: TOBY/MELVILLE/REUTERS
BRITAIN-SHELL ADVERTISING-BAN Picture: TOBY/MELVILLE/REUTERS
Image: Toby Melville

Britain’s advertising regulator on Wednesday banned some advertising by Shell on posters, television and on YouTube, saying it gave a misleading impression of the size of the energy giant’s lower-carbon business.

ASA on Wednesday also ruled against advertisements by Spanish energy firm Repsol about its renewable fuels and Malaysian firm Petronas’s net zero plans.

The rulings add pressure on energy companies with substantial fossil fuel businesses that also want to advertise their renewable power and lower-carbon products.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said on its website it scrutinised advertisements that featured details of Shell’s renewable power business, electric vehicle charging and the slogan: “The UK is READY for cleaner energy”, followed by the Shell logo.

About two-thirds of Shell’s global $25bn budget last year went towards oil and gas, while the company invested $4.3bn in renewables, biofuels, hydrogen and electric vehicle charging.

Shell UK has said it aimed to invest up to £25bn in the British energy system over the next decade, of which more than 75% is intended for low- and zero-carbon technology.

