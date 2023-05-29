Companies

Zeda reports higher interim profit and sales, but withholds dividend

The group’s car rental segment, which was unbundled from Barloworld, remains at a fraction of prepandemic levels

29 May 2023 - 09:16 Nico Gous
UPDATED 29 May 2023 - 12:47

Zeda, which owns the Avis and Budget brands, reported a jump in interim profit after a boost in revenue, but decided against declaring an interim dividend as it looks to deal with its legacy debt.

Profit for the period improved one-fifth year on year to R376.67m and headline earnings per share, a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, rose 3.7% to 189.1c...

