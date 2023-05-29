If the debt-ceiling deal passes through the US Congress, it is likely that market attention will return to the US Fed’s plans for rates
A near-record amount was produced in April amid lower temperatures and the return of some gas-fired generation
Research shows parents and caregivers largely believe learning happens at creche or at school, and that teaching is the responsibility of teachers
Bheki Cele will release quarterly crime statistics, while MPs will hear about local government audits
The rural and township mall investor continues to expand its rooftop solar power
Finance minister worries about this year’s tax take amid record electricity outages
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by John Loos, property economist at FNB, to discuss the state of SA’s property sector following the Reserve Bank’s latest rate hike
Nigeria’s new president, Bola Tinubu, faces a litany of problems
Flyhalf Crowley overshadowed Libbok, but the Cape is in love with the Stormers again
Omoda and Jaecoo, the two new brands of the Chery Group, have received unrivalled attention since their launch at the Shanghai Auto Show
Zeda, which owns the Avis and Budget brands, reported a jump in interim profit after a boost in revenue, but decided against declaring an interim dividend as it looks to deal with its legacy debt.
Profit for the period improved one-fifth year on year to R376.67m and headline earnings per share, a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, rose 3.7% to 189.1c...
Zeda reports higher interim profit and sales, but withholds dividend
The group’s car rental segment, which was unbundled from Barloworld, remains at a fraction of prepandemic levels
