Sony thrives as independent provider amid streaming profit concerns

24 May 2023 - 11:11 Sam Nussey
The Sony logo is displayed outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: REUTERS

Tokyo — Sony said on Wednesday that its status as an independent provider of content to streaming services is paying off at a time when platform operators are coming under pressure to demonstrate profitability.

“Our decision years ago to stay out of the crowded general streaming space and instead become the industry’s leading independent content supplier was clearly the right choice,” Tony Vinciquerra, CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, told an investor briefing.

Hits from the Japanese tech entertainment conglomerate on streaming platforms include The Last Of Us on HBO Max, Cobra Kai on Netflix and For All Mankind on Apple TV+.

Conglomerates have spent billions on programming to feed their streaming platforms, but are under scrutiny from Wall Street as focus shifts from subscriber growth to profitability.

That is leading to pressure on production budgets with streaming platform operators also looking at repositioning as content suppliers.

“Sony Pictures remains in the strongest possible position as evidenced by our ability to provide content to any and all partners and platforms,” Vinciquerra said.

Sony owns anime streaming service Crunchyroll as it looks to capitalise on growing global enthusiasm for such content after the success of series such as Demon Slayer.

Higher Crunchyroll sales along with more theatrical releases as consumers return to cinemas are forecast to drive an 11% growth in sales to 1.52-trillion yen ($11.26bn) this year with operating profit roughly flat year-on-year.

Upcoming movie releases include Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, which will screen in theatres before streaming on Apple TV+.

Reuters

Sony slashes PlayStation VR2 headset output on sluggish demand

High price seen as blunting consumer appetite for the product
3 months ago

THE FINANCE GHOST: California streamin’

Growth stocks including Netflix and Spotify are back in business, baby — though a look at their results may not justify this year’s market mania
3 months ago

THE FINANCE GHOST: Netflix plans are coming on stream

A crackdown on password sharing, a writers’ strike and the intensifying competition between streamers and satellite players are just some of the ...
6 days ago

Hollywood writers blame streaming for reduced opportunities

Streaming services are crafting shorter series with fewer writers
2 weeks ago
