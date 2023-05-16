Companies

WATCH | Next episode of SME show with Rams Mabote

The Entrepreneurial SME airs Tuesdays at 8.30pm on Channel 412. This week episode 13 features Imizizi founders Yolisa Tshabalala and Mponeng Seshea

16 May 2023 - 13:32

The Entrepreneurial SME, hosted by Rams Mabote, is a weekly TV programme that charts the road to success for small business owners. 

In this episode the founders of Imizizi, Yolisa Tshabalala and Mponeng Seshea, share their journey of building an efficient human resources consulting business in a short space of time.

Tune in to the show on Business Day TV each week, Channel 412 on DStv, at 8.30pm on Tuesdays.

Whether your business is facing an obstacle or is caught in a highly competitive cycle, Mabote talks to the captains of the SME sector and other experts and professionals who have the knowledge and insights to help SMEs grow and reach their full potential.

These are the many entrepreneurs who make it against the odds — those who do not quit at the first sign of trouble.

Watch EPISODE 12 Part 2 below

1 week ago
