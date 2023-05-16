WATCH | Episode 7: How small business can navigate the digital era

Bullish demand outlook from International Energy Agency offers support after disappointing data from China
For countries like SA, with constrained capabilities, it pays to remain clinically neutral in great power rivalries
President will be joined by six African heads of state who will discuss a cease fire in the Russia-Ukraine war
Former president insists he has ‘a right to obtain criminal justice’ for offences allegedly committed by his successor
Court rules insurer’s arguments stand no prospect of success on appeal
Stats SA says the unemployment rate increased to 32.9% in the first quarter from 32.7% in the prior period
The Entrepreneurial SME airs Tuesdays at 8.30pm on Channel 412. This week episode 13 features Imizizi founders Yolisa Tshabalala and Mponeng Seshea
Virus found in in southeast of the country, prompting declaration of a state of emergency alert for poultry flocks
Relegation fight at lower end of PSL log will be settled as league winds up on Saturday with final round of games
AR app helps protect emergency staff from electrocution in electric-truck emergency
Small Business E-volution, hosted by Nontobeko Gumede, is a weekly segment on Business Day TV focusing on the challenges and opportunities for small business owners across SA as they navigate the e-commerce and technology landscapes to gain maximum advantage from the new digital market place.
The series taps into the thinking and activities of industry leaders and small business owners.
Online marketplaces offer fertile ground for SMEs to grow and thrive. In exchange, those companies charge various fees, including a percentage-based success fee for every sale. An 11-year lead has cemented Takealot as the biggest online retailer in SA, currently housing about 8,000 sellers. The company’s CEO, Frederik Zietsman, joins Gumede in the studio to discuss how the online store has made a name for itself and the challenges SMEs face when selling through a third-party marketplace.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WATCH | Episode 7: How small business can navigate the digital era
Small Business E-volution airs Thursdays at 8.50pm on Channel 412. This week’s guest is Takealot CEO Frederik Zietsman
Small Business E-volution, hosted by Nontobeko Gumede, is a weekly segment on Business Day TV focusing on the challenges and opportunities for small business owners across SA as they navigate the e-commerce and technology landscapes to gain maximum advantage from the new digital market place.
The series taps into the thinking and activities of industry leaders and small business owners.
Online marketplaces offer fertile ground for SMEs to grow and thrive. In exchange, those companies charge various fees, including a percentage-based success fee for every sale. An 11-year lead has cemented Takealot as the biggest online retailer in SA, currently housing about 8,000 sellers. The company’s CEO, Frederik Zietsman, joins Gumede in the studio to discuss how the online store has made a name for itself and the challenges SMEs face when selling through a third-party marketplace.
WATCH | Episode 6: How small business can navigate the digital era
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.