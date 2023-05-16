Companies

WATCH | Episode 7: How small business can navigate the digital era

Small Business E-volution airs Thursdays at 8.50pm on Channel 412. This week’s guest is Takealot CEO Frederik Zietsman

16 May 2023 - 13:16

Small Business E-volution, hosted by Nontobeko Gumede, is a weekly segment on Business Day TV focusing on the challenges and opportunities for small business owners across SA as they navigate the e-commerce and technology landscapes to gain maximum advantage from the new digital market place.

The series taps into the thinking and activities of industry leaders and small business owners. 

Online marketplaces offer fertile ground for SMEs to grow and thrive. In exchange, those companies charge various fees, including a percentage-based success fee for every sale. An 11-year lead has cemented Takealot as the biggest online retailer in SA, currently housing about 8,000 sellers. The company’s CEO, Frederik Zietsman, joins Gumede in the studio to discuss how the online store has made a name for itself and the challenges SMEs face when selling through a third-party marketplace.

