School of hard knocks for Pembury Lifestyle Group

Two schools under threat of shutting down and chair steps down after two months in the job amid revelations of fraudulent activity

16 May 2023 - 20:21 Michelle Gumede

Fraudulently acquired loans, schools built in the wrong places and the chair stepping down after just two months in the role are some of the latest headwinds the board of embattled private education group Pembury Lifestyle (PLG) has warned shareholders it is grappling with.

In its latest cautionary announcement, the JSE-suspended company said two of its schools — Carlswald and Raslouw — had been served with final warnings to shut down until the correct zoning was done...

