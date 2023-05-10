Companies

Transaction Capital’s profit disappears as restructuring of taxi business begins

The taxi financier and second-hand car dealer hopes its SA Taxi unit will be profitable again in 2024

10 May 2023 - 08:39 Nico Gous

Taxi financier and second-hand car dealer Transaction Capital reported a plunge in interim profit as it starts to restructure its SA Taxi business, with the hope that the business will be profitable again in its next financial year.

The company, valued at R8.3bn on the JSE, reported that profit for the six months to the end-March plummeted by 382% to a loss of R1.73bn, while operating profit, generated from a company’s core operations, fell by 235% to R1.47bn...

