Fox beats estimates for revenue in third quarter

Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Each dollar spent on the policy would deliver a substantial $18 of social benefit globally
DA slams justice minister for dilapidated state of some court buildings
Ekurhuleni ANC sets out 10 conditions the EFF should meet in exchange for support in budget vote in the troubled metro
Business Day TV speaks to Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan
GDP downgraded as severe load-shedding continues to weigh heavily on business confidence
The unlisted payments and fintech assets of Prosus, including PayU, are worth about $4bn
Activists must still lobby for support from parliament to push forward proposed legislation
New Aussie coach Jones to get the best out of his players at World Cup in France
Experience the real magic of this new immersive desert experience in the heart of the NamibRand Nature Reserve
Broadcaster Fox Corp beat estimates for third-quarter revenue and adjusted profit on Tuesday, as recession-wary companies continued to advertise on its network even as they cut their spending on other marketing channels.
Shares of the company rose more than 4% in premarket trading.
Total revenue rose 18% to $4.08bn, inching past analysts’ estimates of $4.03bn, according to Refinitiv data.
Fox’s ad revenue also surged 43% to $1.88bn, well past the expectation of $1.67bn.
CEO Lachlan Murdoch said the results were supported by higher viewership for FOX Sports’ broadcast of Super Bowl LVII and growth at its streaming service Tubi.
The upbeat results from Fox, which operates Fox News and a range of sports channels, underscore the cautious approach by advertisers who are mostly buying ad slots on dominant networks given their reach.
On an adjusted basis, it earned 94c a share, above estimates of 87c.
The company, however, posted a net loss of $50m due to charges associated with costs related to its news operations' legal settlement.
Fox had a tumultuous April, during which it agreed to pay nearly $800m to settle a defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems and ousted popular but controversial television personality Tucker Carlson.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Fox beats estimates for revenue in third quarter
Broadcaster bucks trend as recession-wary companies cut adspend elsewhere
Broadcaster Fox Corp beat estimates for third-quarter revenue and adjusted profit on Tuesday, as recession-wary companies continued to advertise on its network even as they cut their spending on other marketing channels.
Shares of the company rose more than 4% in premarket trading.
Total revenue rose 18% to $4.08bn, inching past analysts’ estimates of $4.03bn, according to Refinitiv data.
Fox’s ad revenue also surged 43% to $1.88bn, well past the expectation of $1.67bn.
CEO Lachlan Murdoch said the results were supported by higher viewership for FOX Sports’ broadcast of Super Bowl LVII and growth at its streaming service Tubi.
The upbeat results from Fox, which operates Fox News and a range of sports channels, underscore the cautious approach by advertisers who are mostly buying ad slots on dominant networks given their reach.
On an adjusted basis, it earned 94c a share, above estimates of 87c.
The company, however, posted a net loss of $50m due to charges associated with costs related to its news operations' legal settlement.
Fox had a tumultuous April, during which it agreed to pay nearly $800m to settle a defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems and ousted popular but controversial television personality Tucker Carlson.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News after $787.5m Dominion settlement
Fox sidesteps defamation trial with eleventh-hour $787m settlement
Lachlan Murdoch says no to $2bn offer for Fox’s Tubi streaming service
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.