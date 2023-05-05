That is partly due to US Fed chair Jerome Powell’s pushing back on market expectations of rate cuts in 2023
London — Adidas said on Friday its first-quarter numbers came in better than expected, though sales dipped 1% from a year-ago period, as investors hope for the German sportswear giant to turn its fortunes around.
Adidas, which last year ended a lucrative partnership with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, gave no update on what it plans to do with its stock of unsold Yeezy shoes.
The Yeezy crisis hit sales in the reported quarter by about €400m, Adidas said, mainly affecting revenue across the North America, Greater China and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions.
“The decline in Lifestyle and the loss of Yeezy are of course hurting us,” said CEO Bjorn Gulden.
Still, Gulden was optimistic about the rest of the year. The Terrace shoe style is doing well in all markets, he added, and Adidas has started to make more Samba, Gazelle, and Campus shoes.
Sales came in at €5.274bn, down from €5.302bn seen in the first quarter of 2022. Analysts expected sales to fall 4%, according to consensus estimates compiled by the company.
North America was the worst hit by the Yeezy debacle, with currency-neutral sales down 20% from last year. Sales in Greater China fell 9%, while EMEA sales increased 4%.
Adidas reported an operating profit of €60m, beating analysts’ expectations of €15m. Its gross margin fell to 44.8% due to the loss of Yeezy sales, higher supply chain costs and discounts.
Reuters
Adidas upbeat despite slow quarterly sales
CEO admits decline in Lifestyle and the loss of Yeezy is hurting the company
Former Adidas boss Rorsted paid €16m for stepping down
Adidas's new boss takes the broom to management
Hong Kong shops stand empty as top brands leave for mainland China
