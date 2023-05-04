Companies

WATCH: Why Pick n Pay cut its dividend

Business Day TV spoke to Pick n Pay’s CFO, Lerena Oliver

04 May 2023 - 16:08 Business Day TV
Pick n Pay has cut its total dividend more than 16% as the bill the retailer racked up to deal with load-shedding shot beyond the R500m mark. The company believes that intense power outages are now the “permanent new reality” and so to give its balance sheet some room, the firm has decided to adjust its dividend policy and take its payout ratio from 76% to 56%-67%. To discuss this in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Pick n Pay's CFO Lerena Oliver.

