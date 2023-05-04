Investors digest another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s investment writer, Jaco Visser
Bus company says it has not received its subsidy for March from the Gauteng provincial government
Party says the metro’s asset register shows it has 103 waste compactor trucks, but only 32 can be accounted for
Ackerman also criticises the ANC for threatening a trade agreement that allows SA exports to enter the US duty free
The ratings agency kept Barloworld's long-term rating unchanged at Ba2 with a stable outlook
Kristalina Georgieva tweets support for the government's 'vigorous actions' to shore up its finances after meeting President William Ruto in Nairobi
City are charging towards title and Leeds are trying to avoid relegation
Two debuts by local writers court the unknown
Pick n Pay has cut its total dividend more than 16% as the bill the retailer racked up to deal with load-shedding shot beyond the R500m mark. The company believes that intense power outages are now the “permanent new reality” and so to give its balance sheet some room, the firm has decided to adjust its dividend policy and take its payout ratio from 76% to 56%-67%. To discuss this in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Pick n Pay's CFO Lerena Oliver.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Why Pick n Pay cut its dividend
Business Day TV spoke to Pick n Pay’s CFO, Lerena Oliver
Pick n Pay has cut its total dividend more than 16% as the bill the retailer racked up to deal with load-shedding shot beyond the R500m mark. The company believes that intense power outages are now the “permanent new reality” and so to give its balance sheet some room, the firm has decided to adjust its dividend policy and take its payout ratio from 76% to 56%-67%. To discuss this in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Pick n Pay's CFO Lerena Oliver.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.