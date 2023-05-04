Companies

Mondi reports ‘stable’ first quarter amid slowing demand

The group says Q1 was characterised by lower average selling prices, softer demand and lower input costs from the highs seen in H2 2022

04 May 2023 - 12:29 Michelle Gumede
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Paper and packaging group Mondi says underlying core profit was flat in the three months ending March as lower average selling prices coupled with softer demand that was driven in part by destocking prevailed in the quarter.

The multinational group, with a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and a secondary listing on the JSE, said it is making headway in its strategy to divest from Russia while progressing in executing its pipeline of expansionary capital projects.

In a trading update to shareholders on Thursday, Mondi reported that at €351m, its underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2023 was broadly flat when compared to Q4 2022.

This was as demand for uncoated fine paper was low in the period, particularly in Europe with prices declining towards the end of the quarter. Though in Southern Africa, demand and pricing were stable, the company said.

The corrugated packaging segment experienced “softer demand”, driven in part by destocking and lower prices.

“We have seen a stable performance in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the final quarter of last year, with good pricing resilience from flexible packaging,” said CEO Andrew King.

Mondi’s flexible packaging unit delivered a “stable performance” compared to the last quarter of 2022 with weaker industry demand and modestly lower prices being offset by falling input costs, it said.

“So far in the second quarter, demand remains subdued with lower average selling prices and further input cost reduction across the business,” said King, adding that while wood prices remained high in Q1 2023, they have now started to reduce.

With three business unit — corrugated packaging, flexible packaging and uncoated paper — operating in more than 100 production sites in over 30 countries, R141bn JSE-listed Mondi’s international presence means it faces a plethora of geopolitical and macroeconomic concerns.

Mondi’s paper business in Russia accounts for about a fifth of the group’s core profit, but it said in May it was looking to leave the country amid an exodus of firms due to the war in Ukraine.

In August the group announced it had reached a deal to sell most of its assets in Russia for €1.5bn (R26.7bn) to Augment Investments. These assets include an integrated pulp, packaging paper and uncoated fine paper mill in Syktyvkar, about 1,000km northeast of Moscow.

On Thursday Mondi said that as both parties seek approval from the relevant Russian authorities, it is continuing to work with Augment regarding its proposed acquisition of Syktyvkar and the Gotek Group regarding its proposed acquisition of the three Russian packaging converting plants.

“We are making good progress in executing on our pipeline of expansionary capital projects,” said King. “We have a compelling product portfolio and a resilient business model, which positions us well to deliver attractive returns and sustainable value accretive growth.”

Mondi shares were down 0.58% to R289.71 by midday on Thursday, having slipped just over 8% over the last three years.

gumedemi@businesslive.co.za

