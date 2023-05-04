Investors digest another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve
Ferrari races ahead with soaring Q1 earnings on sales in US and China
The luxury carmaker reports a 27% rise in core earnings, boasting a full order book extending into 2025
Milan — Ferrari’s first quarter core earnings rose 27%, beating forecasts, as the Italian luxury sports carmaker on Thursday said demand for its cars stretched into the next two years.
“Our order book already extends into 2025 with an award-winning product portfolio,” CEO Benedetto Vigna said, adding that Ferrari was reopening orders for its Purosangue four-door four-seater, which had been suspended due to initial “unprecedented” demand.
Deliveries of the petrol-powered 12-cylinder car, which was launched last year and costs €390,000, are due to start in the current quarter.
Ferrari has pledged to keep sales of the model below 20% of total group shipments over the car’s life-cycle to retain a degree of exclusivity.
The company, which unveiled the Roma Spider in March, plans a total of four new models this year.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) in the first three months of the year came to €537m ($594m), topping analyst expectations of €508m, according to a Reuters poll.
Ferrari’s Milan-listed shares reversed earlier losses and were 3.3% higher by 12.30pm GMT.
Higher shipments, led by the Portofino M, the 296 GTB and the 812 Competizione models drove the results, as well as pricing capacity, which the company said mainly reflected increased personalisations, a richer product mix and a positive country mix sustained by the Americas and Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
Bernstein analysts noted that Ferrari’s “extremely strong” product mix, proven pricing power and lengthy order book protected the company against any potential recession-driven order cancellations.
Ferrari, which has promised its first fully electric model in 2025, confirmed its full-year forecasts, though the Bernstein analysts said they expected them to be raised later in the year.
Vigna said the company’s electrification plans were “on track” for both the development of vehicles and production infrastructure in its hometown of Maranello in northern Italy.
Reuters
