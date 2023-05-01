South Ocean looks for deals as tide goes out for some competitors

Market activity was muted on Friday due to the long weekend
Promises of renewal made during the pandemic have so far not been delivered for the majority of workers worldwide
Parliament’s public accounts committee to raise allegations by former CEO André de Ruyter
Pravin Gordhan will discuss impasse over Transnet locomotives with his Chinese counterparts
High inflation, elevated interest rates and cash shortages are risks on operations
The Federal Reserve is expected to continue tightening, putting more pressure on the rand
We highlight six projects working for change, and examine how meaningful corporate CSI partnerships can have a significant impact on children’s education and development
The bank scrapped previous rankings after it was revealed staff were pressured to alter data
While Chiefs are flagging, big rivals Pirates continued their impressive form with victory over TS Galaxy
Esteban Ocon’s ‘shambolic’ pit stop when he nearly ran into people near the end of the race prompts the FIA to review procedures
Low-voltage electric cabling specialist South Ocean Holdings (SOH) could be on the deal trail.
In an annual report released last week, CEO Andre Smith said the group was alert to suitable merger & acquisition opportunities in SA and in the rest of Africa as well as explore opportunities to extend its product range.
Though the group had a tough 2022 financial year, it has a solid balance sheet with net cash holdings of close to R95m.
Smith pointed out that SOH, now the largest manufacturer and distributor of low-voltage electric cable in SA, had seen demand for its products outstrip supply. “We have therefore continued to focus on expanding our production capacity to cater for this demand.”
In the last financial year to end-December SOH made investments in associate companies such as Niehoff Electrical Warehouse, Global PE and Mwanga Afrika Cables.
Smith said that several of SOH’s competitors closed their low-voltage operations or were placed in business rescue in the past financial year. “This opened up opportunities for us to grow our client base and extend our distribution capabilities both locally and within the Sadc [Southern African Development Community] countries.”
He said SOH would also continue implementing its strategy of backwards integration and explore new distribution channels for its products to further strengthen the business.
Looking ahead, Smith said that while 2023’s outlook was uncertain, SOH had a strong advance order book and continued to enhance production capabilities, efficiencies and product range.
Among bigger challenges facing the group he cited fluctuations in the copper price, load-shedding, cheap imports, political and policy instability and a volatile exchange rate.
Smith said SOH would still explore opportunities in Africa “as moving into new territories is one of the most immediate ways to secure growth”.
The group would also look at gaining access to large contractors serving government, the parastatals and corporates in SA, especially those working on infrastructure projects.
Since its listing on the JSE in 2007, SOH has been bedevilled by inconsistent profit performances. In the year to end-December, the group saw earnings drop from 32c to 22c a share on the back of reduced turnover of R1.87bn (previously R2bn).
Labour action
The annual report said labour action affected its operations directly when workers went on a go-slow after 23 employees were dismissed for submitting false sick notes.
SOH was unable to respond to this by implementing phased shift cycles due to stage 6 load-shedding and so put the entire workforce on short time to manage costs.
These developments hampered production markedly with SOH reporting a reduction in cable volume from 19,789 tonnes in 2021 to 16,254 tonnes in 2022.
What is more, stop-start operations and excessive changeovers due to the shortage of raw materials also had an impact on SOH’s scrap rate, which rose to average 9.30% in 2022 from 2021’s average of 7.9%.
SOH was 117c at close of trade on the JSE on Friday, well off its 12-month high of 164c in August last year.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Infrastructure
South Ocean looks for deals as tide goes out for some competitors
Electric cabling specialist sets sights on merger and acquisition opportunities in SA and rest of Africa
Low-voltage electric cabling specialist South Ocean Holdings (SOH) could be on the deal trail.
In an annual report released last week, CEO Andre Smith said the group was alert to suitable merger & acquisition opportunities in SA and in the rest of Africa as well as explore opportunities to extend its product range.
Though the group had a tough 2022 financial year, it has a solid balance sheet with net cash holdings of close to R95m.
Smith pointed out that SOH, now the largest manufacturer and distributor of low-voltage electric cable in SA, had seen demand for its products outstrip supply. “We have therefore continued to focus on expanding our production capacity to cater for this demand.”
In the last financial year to end-December SOH made investments in associate companies such as Niehoff Electrical Warehouse, Global PE and Mwanga Afrika Cables.
Smith said that several of SOH’s competitors closed their low-voltage operations or were placed in business rescue in the past financial year. “This opened up opportunities for us to grow our client base and extend our distribution capabilities both locally and within the Sadc [Southern African Development Community] countries.”
He said SOH would also continue implementing its strategy of backwards integration and explore new distribution channels for its products to further strengthen the business.
Looking ahead, Smith said that while 2023’s outlook was uncertain, SOH had a strong advance order book and continued to enhance production capabilities, efficiencies and product range.
Among bigger challenges facing the group he cited fluctuations in the copper price, load-shedding, cheap imports, political and policy instability and a volatile exchange rate.
Smith said SOH would still explore opportunities in Africa “as moving into new territories is one of the most immediate ways to secure growth”.
The group would also look at gaining access to large contractors serving government, the parastatals and corporates in SA, especially those working on infrastructure projects.
Since its listing on the JSE in 2007, SOH has been bedevilled by inconsistent profit performances. In the year to end-December, the group saw earnings drop from 32c to 22c a share on the back of reduced turnover of R1.87bn (previously R2bn).
Labour action
The annual report said labour action affected its operations directly when workers went on a go-slow after 23 employees were dismissed for submitting false sick notes.
SOH was unable to respond to this by implementing phased shift cycles due to stage 6 load-shedding and so put the entire workforce on short time to manage costs.
These developments hampered production markedly with SOH reporting a reduction in cable volume from 19,789 tonnes in 2021 to 16,254 tonnes in 2022.
What is more, stop-start operations and excessive changeovers due to the shortage of raw materials also had an impact on SOH’s scrap rate, which rose to average 9.30% in 2022 from 2021’s average of 7.9%.
SOH was 117c at close of trade on the JSE on Friday, well off its 12-month high of 164c in August last year.
ANDILE NTINGI: Ending infrastructure vandalism requires enforcement
Forensic report confirms ‘deliberate, premeditated’ sabotage at Tutuka
Cables planned for nearly 50 hospitals to bypass load-shedding
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Africa Rainbow Minerals appoints new CEO
Exxon, Chevron profits are booming as if oil were $145 a barrel
Earnings improve, but Renergen’s still running at a loss
Orion upbeat after ‘game-changing’ quarter
Ninety One punts Asian stocks over JSE
Manufacturing giant 3M to cut 6,000 jobs in response to drop in demand
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.