Companies

British American Tobacco to plead guilty to North Korea sanctions violations

US department of justice says company engaged in a conspiracy to defraud

25 April 2023 - 18:49 Sarah N Lynch and Doina Chiacu
Picture: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE
Picture: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE

Washinton — British American Tobacco is to plead guilty on Tuesday to charges it conspired to violate US sanctions by selling tobacco products to North Korea and to commit bank fraud, according to a US court filing.

The company made the sales from 2009 to 2017 to the isolated Communist nation, which faces an array of US sanctions to choke off funding for its nuclear and ballistic missile programme.

BAT, the world’s second-biggest tobacco group, makes Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Its annual report for 2019 said the group has operations in a number of nations that are subject to various sanctions, including Iran and Cuba, and that operations in these countries expose the company to the risk of “significant financial costs”.

The US department of justice charges said the company knowingly engaged in a conspiracy to defraud a financial institution and “to obtain money, funds, credits, assets, securities, and other property owned by and under the custody and control of a financial institution”.

Britain’s Serious Fraud Office is conducting a separate investigation into BAT, relating to “suspicions of corruption in the conduct of business by group companies and associated persons”.

Reuters

BAT shareholders crave London exit, but is this its valuation gap solution?

A move to a US listing may not be the quick fix investors are hoping for; business fundamentals may have more to do with valuation disparity than ...
Opinion
1 month ago

BAT shares sink after announcing no share buyback

The company reported an increase in sales and profit in year ended December 31
Companies
2 months ago

Illicit ciggies strangling black tobacco farmers

A huge spike in the illicit cigarette trade has decimated the livelihoods and operations of black tobacco farmers, with many losing income and now ...
Business
2 months ago

A guide to South Africa’s illegal tobacco trade after Covid

Batsa says 200 of its workers will be out of a job soon, but public health researchers argue it is using misleading figures to back the retrenchments
Features
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO’s pay cut R111m to R189m
Companies / Mining
2.
Seriti opens 25-year underground extension at ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Sasol Chevron takes on Sars over VAT refund
Companies / Energy
4.
Nedbank hints at possible litigation linked to ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Steinhoff shareholders could get some value
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

BAT shareholders crave London exit, but is this its valuation gap solution?

Opinion

BAT shares sink after announcing no share buyback

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Illicit ciggies strangling black tobacco farmers

Business

A guide to South Africa’s illegal tobacco trade after Covid

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.