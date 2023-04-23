The Cboe 1-Day Volatility Index is scheduled to start on Monday, according to a notice on Cboe Global Markets’ website
Monday, April 24 2023
Abdella Abadiga was last seen paying for a parking ticket at Mall of Africa in 2022
Opposition drive aimed at unseating the governing party in election next year
Nkwe Platinum CEO Zhiyu Fan says there are startling differences between regulatory climate of SA and other African countries
Load-shedding and SA ports and railways chaos are talking points in boardrooms of multinational parent companies
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Warring sides accuse each other of attacking convoy of French nationals
SA’s richest franchise missing out on Heineken Champions Cup rugby next year is a calamity.
Financial management was one of the earliest goals of artificial intelligence research
Afgri CEO Norman Celliers says he’s confident that as the centenarian company, one of SA’s oldest agricultural services groups, nears completion of its two-year restructuring, the leaner and simplified group is well positioned to be sustainable in up and down cycles.
“We’ve managed to get our balance sheet back within our covenants and terms with our lenders and we’ve re-established strong relations with strategic banking partners,” Celliers told Business Day...
Afgri goes back to basics with its turnaround plan
Group has realigned around its focus on partnering meaningfully with SA agribusiness participants
Afgri CEO Norman Celliers says he's confident that as the centenarian company, one of SA's oldest agricultural services groups, nears completion of its two-year restructuring, the leaner and simplified group is well positioned to be sustainable in up and down cycles.
"We've managed to get our balance sheet back within our covenants and terms with our lenders and we've re-established strong relations with strategic banking partners," Celliers told Business Day...
