Companies

Credit Suisse bondholders sue Swiss regulator over investment wipeout

Law firm is seeking redress for clients whose assets were wiped out during Credit Suisse’s takeover by UBS

21 April 2023 - 15:02 Kirstin Ridley, Jahnavi Nidumolu and John Revill
The logo of Credit Suisse in front of the Swiss parliament in Bern, Switzerland, March 19 2023. Picture: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS
The logo of Credit Suisse in front of the Swiss parliament in Bern, Switzerland, March 19 2023. Picture: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS

 

 

London — Investors representing more than Sf4.5bn (R91.4bn) of Credit Suisse bonds have sued the Swiss regulator after their investments were wiped out during last month’s government-orchestrated rescue.

Law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, which is representing the bondholders, said on Friday the move was the first step in a battle to seek redress for clients whose assets it said had been expropriated during Credit Suisse’s takeover by bigger rival UBS.

It is the first major lawsuit in the public domain over the Swiss decision to render around $18bn (R326bn) of Credit Suisse’s Additional Tier 1 (AT1) debt worthless during the Sf3bn all-share rescue deal last month, which stunned markets and alerted litigators.

“We are committed to rectifying this decision, which is not only in the interests of our clients but will also strengthen Switzerland’s position as a key jurisdiction in the global financial system,” said Thomas Werlen, Quinn Emanuel’s Swiss managing partner.

Swiss regulator Finma (Financial Market Supervisory Authority), which made the writedown order during weekend crisis talks in March after a slump in the value of shares and bonds intensified fears about a global banking crisis, declined to comment. Credit Suisse also declined to comment.

Peter Viktor Kunz, a professor of business law at the University of Bern, said it would be a disaster for Finma and Switzerland’s reputation as a financial centre if the regulator lost the case.

“The reputation of the country as a stable place for investors is on the line,” he said.

The case was filed on April 18 in the Federal Administrative Court in St Gallen, north east Switzerland.

‘Viability event’ 

Finma said last month that its decision to impose steep losses on some bondholders was legally watertight because the bond prospectuses and emergency government legislation allowed for a total writedown in a “viability event”.

Engineered in the wake of the global financial crisis, AT1 bonds were designed to ensure investors, not taxpayers, carry the burden of risk if a bank runs into trouble.

Bondholders have been seeking legal advice since the rescue upended a long-established practice of prioritising bondholders over shareholders in a debt recovery, and a number of claims have already been filed in Switzerland over the terms of the deal.

The Federal Administrative Court said it was still receiving complaints but declined to name claimants or comment on how many had been lodged by bondholders or their lawyers.

Some investors have been trading the notes at penny prices in a so-called litigation play, betting that successful legal claims will boost values in the future, lawyers have said.

Reuters

Credit Suisse accused of ‘systemic fraud’

German bank alleges that it misrepresented asset values
Companies
23 hours ago

Swiss state irate as seven people decide on huge aid for Credit Suisse

Switzerland's two parliamentary chambers voted to reject the government's plan, but that was just symbolic
Companies
6 days ago

IMF trims world growth outlook as risks raise pressure

The unexpected failures last month of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and the collapse of Credit Suisse roiled markets and ignited financial ...
Business
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PIC board rebukes CEO Abel Sithole over Ayo deal
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
TotalEnergies gets go-ahead to drill off Western ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Capitec CEO takes 33% pay cut, but still rakes in ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Erik Smuts resigns as Nampak CEO
Companies / Industrials
5.
Coronation warns of more than 100% earnings drop
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Credit Suisse accused of ‘systemic fraud’

Companies

IMF trims world growth outlook as risks raise pressure

Business

Swiss state irate as seven people decide on huge aid for Credit Suisse

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.