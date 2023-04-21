Credit Suisse bondholders sue Swiss regulator over investment wipeout

Business Day TV talks to Peter Armitage from Anchor Capital
Evidence suggests the benefits from more land security, through higher agricultural productivity, would lift household incomes by almost $400bn
Battle must not cloud SA’s bid to end load-shedding, ANC SG says
Deputy president wants Salga framework to be strengthened, with emphasis on service delivery
Law firm is seeking redress for clients whose assets were wiped out during Credit Suisse’s takeover by UBS
Governor says South Africans must accept we cannot have enough of everything and trade-offs must be made that will be difficult
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Libyans are ending their month-long Ramadan fast on different days this year because of bitter political splits
Like any mass participation event, climate concerns are a growing part of marathon planning
The milestone is being marked with a special model with historic design elements
London — Investors representing more than Sf4.5bn (R91.4bn) of Credit Suisse bonds have sued the Swiss regulator after their investments were wiped out during last month’s government-orchestrated rescue.
Law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, which is representing the bondholders, said on Friday the move was the first step in a battle to seek redress for clients whose assets it said had been expropriated during Credit Suisse’s takeover by bigger rival UBS.
It is the first major lawsuit in the public domain over the Swiss decision to render around $18bn (R326bn) of Credit Suisse’s Additional Tier 1 (AT1) debt worthless during the Sf3bn all-share rescue deal last month, which stunned markets and alerted litigators.
“We are committed to rectifying this decision, which is not only in the interests of our clients but will also strengthen Switzerland’s position as a key jurisdiction in the global financial system,” said Thomas Werlen, Quinn Emanuel’s Swiss managing partner.
Swiss regulator Finma (Financial Market Supervisory Authority), which made the writedown order during weekend crisis talks in March after a slump in the value of shares and bonds intensified fears about a global banking crisis, declined to comment. Credit Suisse also declined to comment.
Peter Viktor Kunz, a professor of business law at the University of Bern, said it would be a disaster for Finma and Switzerland’s reputation as a financial centre if the regulator lost the case.
“The reputation of the country as a stable place for investors is on the line,” he said.
The case was filed on April 18 in the Federal Administrative Court in St Gallen, north east Switzerland.
‘Viability event’
Finma said last month that its decision to impose steep losses on some bondholders was legally watertight because the bond prospectuses and emergency government legislation allowed for a total writedown in a “viability event”.
Engineered in the wake of the global financial crisis, AT1 bonds were designed to ensure investors, not taxpayers, carry the burden of risk if a bank runs into trouble.
Bondholders have been seeking legal advice since the rescue upended a long-established practice of prioritising bondholders over shareholders in a debt recovery, and a number of claims have already been filed in Switzerland over the terms of the deal.
The Federal Administrative Court said it was still receiving complaints but declined to name claimants or comment on how many had been lodged by bondholders or their lawyers.
Some investors have been trading the notes at penny prices in a so-called litigation play, betting that successful legal claims will boost values in the future, lawyers have said.Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Credit Suisse bondholders sue Swiss regulator over investment wipeout
Law firm is seeking redress for clients whose assets were wiped out during Credit Suisse’s takeover by UBS
London — Investors representing more than Sf4.5bn (R91.4bn) of Credit Suisse bonds have sued the Swiss regulator after their investments were wiped out during last month’s government-orchestrated rescue.
Law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, which is representing the bondholders, said on Friday the move was the first step in a battle to seek redress for clients whose assets it said had been expropriated during Credit Suisse’s takeover by bigger rival UBS.
It is the first major lawsuit in the public domain over the Swiss decision to render around $18bn (R326bn) of Credit Suisse’s Additional Tier 1 (AT1) debt worthless during the Sf3bn all-share rescue deal last month, which stunned markets and alerted litigators.
“We are committed to rectifying this decision, which is not only in the interests of our clients but will also strengthen Switzerland’s position as a key jurisdiction in the global financial system,” said Thomas Werlen, Quinn Emanuel’s Swiss managing partner.
Swiss regulator Finma (Financial Market Supervisory Authority), which made the writedown order during weekend crisis talks in March after a slump in the value of shares and bonds intensified fears about a global banking crisis, declined to comment. Credit Suisse also declined to comment.
Peter Viktor Kunz, a professor of business law at the University of Bern, said it would be a disaster for Finma and Switzerland’s reputation as a financial centre if the regulator lost the case.
“The reputation of the country as a stable place for investors is on the line,” he said.
The case was filed on April 18 in the Federal Administrative Court in St Gallen, north east Switzerland.
‘Viability event’
Finma said last month that its decision to impose steep losses on some bondholders was legally watertight because the bond prospectuses and emergency government legislation allowed for a total writedown in a “viability event”.
Engineered in the wake of the global financial crisis, AT1 bonds were designed to ensure investors, not taxpayers, carry the burden of risk if a bank runs into trouble.
Bondholders have been seeking legal advice since the rescue upended a long-established practice of prioritising bondholders over shareholders in a debt recovery, and a number of claims have already been filed in Switzerland over the terms of the deal.
The Federal Administrative Court said it was still receiving complaints but declined to name claimants or comment on how many had been lodged by bondholders or their lawyers.
Some investors have been trading the notes at penny prices in a so-called litigation play, betting that successful legal claims will boost values in the future, lawyers have said.
Reuters
Credit Suisse accused of ‘systemic fraud’
Swiss state irate as seven people decide on huge aid for Credit Suisse
IMF trims world growth outlook as risks raise pressure
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Credit Suisse accused of ‘systemic fraud’
IMF trims world growth outlook as risks raise pressure
Swiss state irate as seven people decide on huge aid for Credit Suisse
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.