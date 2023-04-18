Companies

Goldman Sachs feels pinch as deals and trading decline

Stock price falls as bank reports lower earnings and a $470m loss on the sale of Marcus loans

18 April 2023 - 18:18 Niket Nishant and Nupur Anand
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon. Picture: ELIZABETH FRANTZ/REUTERS
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon. Picture: ELIZABETH FRANTZ/REUTERS

Goldman Sachs’ profit fell 19% as dealmaking and bond trading slowed in the first quarter, while losses from the sale of some loans from its consumer unit weighed on earnings.

Goldman lost $470m on the sale of the Marcus loans after its foray into consumer banking, which CEO David Solomon had championed for years, flopped.

The results were “solid” despite turmoil sparked by bank failures in March, Solomon said in a statement on Tuesday. “The events of the first quarter acted as another real-life stress test, demonstrating the resilience of Goldman Sachs and the nation’s largest financial institutions,” he said.

Goldman’s net profit applicable to common shareholders fell to $3.09bn in the quarter to end-March, compared with $3.83bn a year earlier, while earnings per share slid to $8.79 from $10.76 last year, it said on Tuesday.

Refinitiv IBES data, excluding one-time costs, showed the Wall Street heavyweight earned $9.87 per share. That exceeded analysts’ average estimate of $8.10 per share.

Shares fell 3% to $329.09 in early trading. They have lost nearly 3% since March 8, when Silicon Valley Bank unveiled its attempt to raise capital and triggered a meltdown in banking stocks.

Global mergers and acquisitions activity shrank to the lowest in more than a decade in the first quarter, according to data from Dealogic. That hurt Goldman’s investment banking fees, which dropped 26% to $1.58bn.

Revenue from fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC) trading, usually a bright spot, plunged 17% to $3.93bn, while equity trading revenue sank 7% to $3.02bn.

“The revenue shortfall versus our expectations came mainly on FICC trading and equity investments, which are of course both relatively volatile,” said Chris Kotowski, a banking analyst at Oppenheimer & Co, wrote in a note.

Goldman’s asset and wealth management unit boosted revenue by 24% to $3.2bn. Still, that reflected a 10% decline from the end of last year.

Net revenue fell 5% to $12.22bn in the first quarter.

Goldman is exploring strategic options for its consumer platform business, which has lost about $3bn in three years, executives told investors in February.

But deposits held in the Marcus business remain core to Goldman and are not under review, a source familiar with the matter said earlier this year.

Goldman reshuffled its businesses in 2022, leaning into its traditional mainstays of trading and investment banking, beefing up its asset management arm and stepping back from its consumer aspirations.

At Bank of America, which also reported earnings on Tuesday, profit beat analysts’ estimates after its bond traders had their best quarter in a decade.

Reuters 

Jamie Dimon warns US banking crisis not over

The banking system is under renewed stress, says JPMorgan chief
Companies
2 weeks ago

Bank of England raises benchmark rate again

BoE governor Andrew Bailey says British banks are in a strong position after rescue of Credit Suisse and collapse of SVB
World
3 weeks ago

How Credit Suisse fell from grace

For 166 years Credit Suisse helped position Switzerland as a linchpin of international finance
News
4 weeks ago

Buffett talks to Biden’s people about banking sector investment

Billionaire investor has a history of stepping in to aid banks in crisis
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Old Mutual sets minimum employee salary at R15,000
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie downplays 80% rise in ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Bank Zero targets 100,000 customers with iKhokha ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
FSCA issued fines totalling R100.64m in 2022/23
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Aspen executive decries lack of support for ...
Companies / Healthcare

Related Articles

Jamie Dimon warns US banking crisis not over

Companies / Financial Services

Bank of England raises benchmark rate again

World / Europe

Buffett talks to Biden’s people about banking sector investment

News

How Credit Suisse fell from grace

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.