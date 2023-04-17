Concerns about a global recession and local structural challenges are combining to keep the local currency under pressure
Reuters
Exxon declares force majeure in Nigeria as workers down tools
ExxonMobil has been trying to sell $1.2bn worth of assets in Nigeria, calling the country 'challenging'
Houston — ExxonMobil in Nigeria declared force majeure on oil loadings from different terminals in the country following industrial action by the company’s in-house union, the company said on Monday in a statement.
Nigeria is trying to lift production to 1.6-million barrels per day (bpd), recovering its long-time position as the largest African producer of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec).
In the third quarter of 2022, production in Nigeria fell behind Angola to about 1-million bpd as companies such as Shell and TotalEnergies exited the country amid widespread corruption and security issues.
Nigeria produced 1.38-million bpd in February, according to Opec’s latest report.
“We will continue to take all reasonable actions necessary to resolve the impasse as soon as possible,” ExxonMobil spokesperson Michelle Gray said in a statement on Monday.
ExxonMobil has been trying to sell $1.2bn in shallow water assets in Nigeria, where it finds operations “challenging”, the company said in February, while keeping deepwater assets further from the coast.
Oil prices turned lower on Monday morning as investors mulled over a possible May interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, which could dampen economic recovery hopes. Brent crude futures were down 55c, or 0.6%, at $85.76 a barrel after midday.
The force majeure was first reported by Bloomberg.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?


