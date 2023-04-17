Companies

Exxon declares force majeure in Nigeria as workers down tools

ExxonMobil has been trying to sell $1.2bn worth of assets in Nigeria, calling the country 'challenging'

17 April 2023 - 17:07 Sabrina Valle
Abandoned fishing boats sit on the ground in B-Dere, Ogoni, Nigeria, February 1 2020. Picture: GEORGE OSODI/BLOOMBERG
Abandoned fishing boats sit on the ground in B-Dere, Ogoni, Nigeria, February 1 2020. Picture: GEORGE OSODI/BLOOMBERG

Houston — ExxonMobil in Nigeria declared force majeure on oil loadings from different terminals in the country following industrial action by the company’s in-house union, the company said on Monday in a statement.

Nigeria is trying to lift production to 1.6-million barrels per day (bpd), recovering its long-time position as the largest African producer of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec).

In the third quarter of 2022, production in Nigeria fell behind Angola to about 1-million bpd as companies such as Shell and TotalEnergies exited the country amid widespread corruption and security issues.

Nigeria produced 1.38-million bpd in February, according to Opec’s latest report.

“We will continue to take all reasonable actions necessary to resolve the impasse as soon as possible,” ExxonMobil spokesperson Michelle Gray said in a statement on Monday.

ExxonMobil has been trying to sell $1.2bn in shallow water assets in Nigeria, where it finds operations “challenging”, the company said in February, while keeping deepwater assets further from the coast.

Oil prices turned lower on Monday morning as investors mulled over a possible May interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, which could dampen economic recovery hopes. Brent crude futures were down 55c, or 0.6%, at $85.76 a barrel after midday. 

The force majeure was first reported by Bloomberg.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Old Mutual sets minimum employee salary at R15,000
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Aspen executive decries lack of support for ...
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Bidvest Life plans new insurance offering
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Sasol shareholder questions ‘vague’ just ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Eskom pension fund deal awarded to Bermuda-based ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Ships carrying fuel from sanctioned countries on the increase, research finds

World

Oil giant Saudi Aramco posts largest-ever profit of $161bn for 2022

Companies / Energy

BP changes the terms of its relationship with renewables

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.