Chris Boulle to retire as AdvTech chair but could stay on for longer

Better than expected 1Q earnings reports from JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo helped buoy sentiment in markets
What will the government will do if Putin decides to come to SA for the Brics meeting?
The former president has filed yet another application for the recusal of the lead advocate in his arms deal corruption case
Plans based on allocations from the National Treasury
Sales are strong on the east coast and in the north, but there’s a lot of potential elsewhere
Host Evan Pickworth interviews Jessica Blumenthal and Talia Cullinan from ENSafrica
Opportunities in energy lie in a two-pronged approach amid expectations of prices remaining high
Politician Vladimir Kara-Murza’s sentence was the harshest sentence of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine
More care must be taken in scheduling games in the Champions Cup and URC
The Spaniard’s surprise victory was a first for the LCR Honda team since Britain’s Cal Crutchlow in Argentina in 2018
AdvTech chair Chris Boulle will retire in September from the private education group that owns SA private schools Crawford International, Trinityhouse and Pinnacle after 12 years on the board, but could stay on for longer.
The company, valued at R9.9bn on the JSE, appointed him in September 2011 and later as nonexecutive director in March 2013...
