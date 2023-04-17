Companies

Chris Boulle to retire as AdvTech chair but could stay on for longer

17 April 2023 - 12:11 Nico Gous

AdvTech chair Chris Boulle will retire in September from the private education group that owns SA private schools Crawford International, Trinityhouse and Pinnacle after 12 years on the board, but could stay on for longer.

The company, valued at R9.9bn on the JSE, appointed him in September 2011 and later as nonexecutive director in March 2013...

