Apple explores Thai MacBook production in diversification effort

Suppliers discuss possible MacBook assembly and production in Thailand with Apple, as the tech giant seeks to expand its manufacturing presence beyond China

13 April 2023 - 09:43 Akriti Sharma and Yana Gaur
Picture: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS
Apple is in talks with suppliers to make MacBooks in Thailand as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its manufacturing presence beyond China, Nikkei reported on Thursday.

Suppliers who are participating in these talks have existing manufacturing complexes in Thailand for other clients, and are discussing possible assembly and production of components and modules for MacBooks, sources from three suppliers involved in talks with Apple told Nikkei.

Apple has also been mass-producing its Apple Watch in Thailand for more than a year, the report added.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not immediately determine the three suppliers the report cited.

Apple and its key suppliers have been shifting production away from China, where strict Covid-19 curbs disrupted Foxconn’s biggest iPhone factory last year.

Apple is also seeking to avoid a hit to its business due to tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Separately, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday that Apple has tripled its production of iPhones in India, assembling over $7bn worth of smartphones in the country in the last fiscal year.

The tech giant now manufactures almost 7% of its iPhones in India, up from 1% in 2021, the report said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on India production.

In March, Foxconn announced its plans to increase investments outside China. Meanwhile, Pegatron is in talks to establish a second factory in India as part of its efforts to diversify production away from China, Reuters reported. 

Reuters

