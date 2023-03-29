Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Behind Alibaba’s plan to split into six units

Business Day TV speaks to Prescient China’s head of product, Tian Pan

29 March 2023 - 20:58
Picture: TINGSHU WANG/REUTERS
Picture: TINGSHU WANG/REUTERS

Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba has announced plans to split its $220bn empire into six units. These businesses will individually raise funds and explore initial public listing options. Business Day TV unpacked the move with Prescient China’s head of product, Tian Pan.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Spar owner opens fraud complaint against bosses
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
RBPlat CEO Steve Phiri joins warnings SA risks ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Woolworths group finance director resigns
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Steinhoff comes up with new debt plan — ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
‘Brazen’ zama zamas cost Thungela R300m
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.