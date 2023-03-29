Adidas does U-turn on opposition to Black Lives Matter logo

Concerns over tightening supplies in Iraq and an optimistic outlook for the global economy drive oil prices up for a third session
Dismissing the role of crime in Eskom’s woes makes it hard to take Kgosientsho Ramokgopa entirely seriously
Pravin Gordhan to meet his counterparts in China to resolve the deadlock between Transnet and China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation
Politics is about winning hearts and minds. Rise Mzansi seems exclusively focused on the mind, at the expense of the heart
Adidas had said on Monday that the group’s logo was confusingly similar to Adidas’s, and that consumers would probably think their goods were connected
As the two events would hit the rand and thus be inflationary, the MPC would not want to go into such a period with figures that are too low
Phiri joins a growing number of business leaders publicly showing their frustration
Vanuatu's four-year campaign leads to a resolution seeking an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice to deliver climate justice and clarify international law
SA’s floundering senior men’s national team can hardly compare with their flourishing counterparts from Morocco
Invest in a limited-edition Louis Vuitton x Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's fragrance bottles that create a vanity showpiece
Sportswear maker Adidas has reversed course on Wednesday, saying it was withdrawing a request to the US Trademark Office to reject a Black Lives Matter application for a trademark featuring three parallel stripes.
“Adidas will withdraw its opposition to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation’s trademark application as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for the German company said, without giving a reason for the decision.
Adidas had told the trademark office in a Monday filing that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation's yellow-stripe design would create confusion with its own famous three-stripe mark.
It sought to block the group’s application to use the design on goods that the German sportswear maker also sells, such as shirts, hats and bags.
Representatives of the Black Lives Matter group did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
Adidas said in the filing it had been using its logo since as early as 1952, and that it had acquired “international fame and tremendous public recognition.”
Adidas has filed more than 90 lawsuits and signed more than 200 settlement agreements related to the three-stripe trademark since 2008, according to court documents from a lawsuit the company brought against designer Thom Browne’s fashion house.
A jury in that case decided in January that Thom Browne’s stripe patterns did not violate Adidas’s trademark rights.
The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation is the most prominent entity in the decentralised Black Lives Matter movement, which arose a decade ago to protest against police violence against Black people.
The group applied for a federal trademark in November 2020 covering a yellow three-stripe design to use on a variety of products including clothing, publications, bags, bracelets and mugs.
Adidas said in its Monday filing that the group's design was confusingly similar to its logo, and that consumers would probably think their goods were connected or came from the same source.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Adidas does U-turn on opposition to Black Lives Matter logo
Adidas had said on Monday that the group’s logo was confusingly similar to Adidas’s, and that consumers would probably think their goods were connected
Sportswear maker Adidas has reversed course on Wednesday, saying it was withdrawing a request to the US Trademark Office to reject a Black Lives Matter application for a trademark featuring three parallel stripes.
“Adidas will withdraw its opposition to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation’s trademark application as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for the German company said, without giving a reason for the decision.
Adidas had told the trademark office in a Monday filing that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation's yellow-stripe design would create confusion with its own famous three-stripe mark.
It sought to block the group’s application to use the design on goods that the German sportswear maker also sells, such as shirts, hats and bags.
Representatives of the Black Lives Matter group did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
Adidas said in the filing it had been using its logo since as early as 1952, and that it had acquired “international fame and tremendous public recognition.”
Adidas has filed more than 90 lawsuits and signed more than 200 settlement agreements related to the three-stripe trademark since 2008, according to court documents from a lawsuit the company brought against designer Thom Browne’s fashion house.
A jury in that case decided in January that Thom Browne’s stripe patterns did not violate Adidas’s trademark rights.
The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation is the most prominent entity in the decentralised Black Lives Matter movement, which arose a decade ago to protest against police violence against Black people.
The group applied for a federal trademark in November 2020 covering a yellow three-stripe design to use on a variety of products including clothing, publications, bags, bracelets and mugs.
Adidas said in its Monday filing that the group's design was confusingly similar to its logo, and that consumers would probably think their goods were connected or came from the same source.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Hong Kong shops stand empty as top brands leave for mainland China
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.