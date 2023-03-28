Companies

Smaller bonuses likely for Meta employees who don’t quite make the grade

Those who get a rating of ‘met most expectations’ will receive a smaller percentage of bonus and restricted stock award

28 March 2023 - 12:27 Shubhendu Deshmukh
A security guard stands watch by the Meta sign outside the headquarters of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms in Mountain View, California, US. File photo: PETER DASILVA
A security guard stands watch by the Meta sign outside the headquarters of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms in Mountain View, California, US. File photo: PETER DASILVA

Bengaluru — Facebook owner Meta Platforms is planning to lower bonus pays for some employees, and assess staff performance more frequently, as a part of a larger restructuring, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo.

The social media giant will be assessing performance of employees, and those who get a rating of “met most expectations” in their 2023 year-end reviews will receive a smaller percentage of bonus and restricted stock award due in March 2024, the report said.

The bonus multiplier for that grade has been cut to 65% from 85% earlier, WSJ added.

“We understand that while this is a significant change that might disappoint some people, it aligns with our continued focus on maintaining a high-performance culture,” the newspaper said, quoting the memo.

The company will also restart assessing staff performance twice a year, the report said.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.

On March 14, the company announced that it would cut 10,000 jobs in 2023 in a second round of layoffs, as part of restructuring that will see it scrap hiring plans for 5,000 openings, kill off lower-priority projects and “flatten” layers of middle management, as the industry braces for a deep economic downturn.

Reuters

