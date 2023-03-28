Smaller bonuses likely for Meta employees who don’t quite make the grade

Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
While the government is pushing new generation capacity, the technology is receiving little attention
Dossier compiled by independent audit firm Nexia SAB&T with details of alleged corruption was handed to the police more than two years ago
The urgency of the security cluster response shows what a difference political will can make
The company has a major development pipeline and expansions scheduled for completion in the 2024 financial year
Part-time employment rose by 42,000 or 4.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022
Government has issued 83 cannabis licences, four manufacturing licences and 30 research permits since 2022
Economic empowerment would benefit them, their children, families, communities and economy, says US vice-president
Wing signs a two-year deal with the French side and will join them in July
Travellers, especially those up at the sharp end, are in for a treat
Bengaluru — Facebook owner Meta Platforms is planning to lower bonus pays for some employees, and assess staff performance more frequently, as a part of a larger restructuring, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo.
The social media giant will be assessing performance of employees, and those who get a rating of “met most expectations” in their 2023 year-end reviews will receive a smaller percentage of bonus and restricted stock award due in March 2024, the report said.
The bonus multiplier for that grade has been cut to 65% from 85% earlier, WSJ added.
“We understand that while this is a significant change that might disappoint some people, it aligns with our continued focus on maintaining a high-performance culture,” the newspaper said, quoting the memo.
The company will also restart assessing staff performance twice a year, the report said.
Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.
On March 14, the company announced that it would cut 10,000 jobs in 2023 in a second round of layoffs, as part of restructuring that will see it scrap hiring plans for 5,000 openings, kill off lower-priority projects and “flatten” layers of middle management, as the industry braces for a deep economic downturn.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Smaller bonuses likely for Meta employees who don’t quite make the grade
Those who get a rating of ‘met most expectations’ will receive a smaller percentage of bonus and restricted stock award
Bengaluru — Facebook owner Meta Platforms is planning to lower bonus pays for some employees, and assess staff performance more frequently, as a part of a larger restructuring, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo.
The social media giant will be assessing performance of employees, and those who get a rating of “met most expectations” in their 2023 year-end reviews will receive a smaller percentage of bonus and restricted stock award due in March 2024, the report said.
The bonus multiplier for that grade has been cut to 65% from 85% earlier, WSJ added.
“We understand that while this is a significant change that might disappoint some people, it aligns with our continued focus on maintaining a high-performance culture,” the newspaper said, quoting the memo.
The company will also restart assessing staff performance twice a year, the report said.
Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.
On March 14, the company announced that it would cut 10,000 jobs in 2023 in a second round of layoffs, as part of restructuring that will see it scrap hiring plans for 5,000 openings, kill off lower-priority projects and “flatten” layers of middle management, as the industry braces for a deep economic downturn.
Reuters
Seacom aims to lure more clients as it starts operating on Google cable
Snapchat kicks far too few underage children off app, UK regulator shows
Meta ‘not off the hook’ for sharing data
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: TikTok won’t get the Facebook free pass
Big Tech pushes to limit spy law
Investors balk at Amazon’s pricey stock
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.