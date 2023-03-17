Companies

Some Credit Suisse counterparties put curbs on new dealings involving lender

At least four major banks have put restrictions on their trades involving Credit Suisse or its securities

17 March 2023 - 20:02 Shankar Ramakrishnan and Stefania Spezzati

At least four major banks, including Societe Generale and Deutsche Bank have put restrictions on their trades involving Credit Suisse Group or its securities, according to five sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The bank has previously said that it is a strong, global bank. “We fulfil and basically overshoot all regulatory requirements. Our capital, our liquidity basis is very strong,” CEO Ulrich Koerner said earlier this week in a media interview, a spokesperson previously told Reuters...

