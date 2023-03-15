Companies

Stadio reports jump in profit as enrolment keeps growing

The private education group reports organic growth and good cost controls fuelled its successful 2022 financial year

BL Premium
15 March 2023 - 08:40 Nico Gous

Private higher education group Stadio almost doubled its final dividend after reporting a jump in profit and higher enrolment in its 2022 financial year.

The company, valued at R3.8bn on the JSE, declared a dividend of  8.9c per share for its 2022 year to end-December...

